Eight Arrested For Snatching Ballot Boxes In Nimba

By Jamesetta D. Williams doyenwilliams2001@gmail.com

Liberia National Police has arrested and is investigating at least eight persons in connection with the snatching of two ballot boxes in Nimba County. Nimba County is the home of the long term serving Senator Prince Johnson and the Vice Presidential Candidate of the main opposition Unity Party, Senator Jeremiah Koung.

In an interview with the VOA Day Break Africa, Police Inspector General Patrick Sudue said the ballot boxes snatched by the suspects were of those containing the votes for legislators and not the presidential votes.

According to him, the eight persons have been investigated for breaking the law stressing that if found guilty, they will feel the full weight of the law regardless of which political party they belong to.