EFFL Rejects Musa Dean’s Nomination

The Economic Freedom Fighters of Liberia (EFFL) has vehemently rejected the nomination of Justice Minister Frank Musa Dean by outgoing President George Weah as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia following the letter of resignation from Justice Joseph Nagbe.

“Although we at EFFL acknowledged the validity of the power the outgoing President still had to appoint, we believed this nomination wasn’t prudent and an abuse of constitutional power that comes with the office of president,”. CIC Gonquoi added.

Emmanuel Gonquoi maintained, “The President needs to be aware that we are in a state of flux, transition and ought not to be appointing someone with such a long-term constitutional duty to the country.”

The Commander-In-Chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters of Liberia described President Weah’s action as an insult to the people of Liberia’s popular mandate to remove his inept Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

CIC Gonquoi stressed that the nomination of Justice Minister Dean is also in an effort to prevent any potential legal embarrassment against him and his officials thus calling on prominent Senators in the Unity Party Alliance, including Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, Darius Dillon, Prince Johnson, James Biney, Botoe Kanneh, Prince Moye, and Jonathan Boye Charles Sogbe to halt Weah’s attempt to retain control of the High Court.

In addition, the EFFL maintained that Dean’s nomination to succeed Justice Nagbe is due to his constant and deliberate disregard for conducting a thorough investigation and bringing charges against anyone responsible for the spate of unexplained deaths and disappearances, including the murdered of the auditors, EPS officers, and the missing boys who were transported to Bong Mines by the St. Moses Funeral Home owner.

CIC Gonquoi is at the same time, calling on all Liberians to see Justice Dean appointment as an affront to the constitution and a bid to stop or hindered prosecution of corrupt government officials.

The EFFL is convinced that an individual with this extreme lack of character ought to never be seen in the vicinity of the High Court.