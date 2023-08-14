EFFL Launches New Security Force

The opposition Economic Freedom Fighters of Liberia (EFFL) has expressed serious disappointment in the Farmington River Declaration, characterizing it as a useless instrument and launched a new security force to protect the opposition blocs.

Speaking with Journalists over the weekend in Monrovia, EFF Liberia chapters head, (Commandant In Chief CIC), Emmanuel Gonquoi confirmed that he will today Monday August 14, launch his special security unit call, the Defendants Of the Revolution (DOR) to prevent every opposition member from the aggression of ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

“The Farmington River Declaration has become useless in the face of consistent provocation from the ruling class. They were under moral obligation to provide hygiene to campaign but because of their desperate desire to steal these elections, they have resulted in state sponsored terror against opposition groups,” Gonquoi stated.

The EFFL leader noted that the EFFL’s DOR will provide security details at events of the opposition Unity Party Rescue Mission with other command structures and candidates forming an active part of mobilization, considering that they do not have a presidential candidate on their EFFL ticket, they support the opposition Unity Party.

According to him, DOR is a professional security command of their party with all members fully trained to international standards. They are former law enforcement officers who understand the protocol governing security operations and supporters of the opposition should count on them in the midst of threats from state security and supporters of the President.

“We want to send out this caveat to the ruling class that any single death from our supporters or leaders in opposition as a result of violence from the ruling class, the consequences associated will be devastating,” Emmanuel asserted.

He urged the Liberian National Police to fully cooperate with his DOR and vowed not to accept any reckless misconduct from the supporters of President Weah and CDC.

Going further, the EFFL leader, Emmanuel Gonquoi accused CDC of being a terrorist organization torturing peaceful citizens for their self-political aggrandizement.