EFFL Foresees Dark Cloud Over Elections

The Economic Freedom Fighters of Liberia, a newly political party in Liberia has raised several issues over the pending October 10, 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

Addressing a news conference yesterday in Congo Town, EFFL said the absence of biometric verification casts a long shadow of doubt over the forthcoming elections and opens the door to potential manipulation. The political group pointed out that not punching VR cards after voting opens a floodgate for widespread fraud in the upcoming elections.

The political party through its Chairman, Emmanuel Gonquinoted, “The EFFL is unwavering in its commitment to economic freedom, social justice, and political accountability. Today, we join our fellow Liberians in expressing apprehension regarding the integrity of the upcoming electoral process on issues at the heart of our democracy.”

According to EFFL, one matter of great concern is the decision made by the National Elections Commission (NEC) to abstain from punching voter registration cards (VR cards) after votingadding, “The shift to a manual voting (Optical Mark Recognition (OMR)) process has introduced vulnerabilities that must not be overlooked. Our foremost concern is this manual voting process’s susceptibility to fraudulent activities. The absence of biometric verification casts a long shadow of doubt over the forthcoming elections, opening the door to potential manipulation. Not punching VR cards after voting opens a floodgate for widespread fraud in the upcoming elections.”

Additionally, EFFL noted that it has received reports that thousands of voter registration cards, mysteriously without the cardholders’ names and photographs but bearing the signature of the Chairperson of the NEC, are being distributed across Liberia. “This revelation sends shockwaves through the foundation of our electoral process and forces us to question the legitimacy of the 2023 Voter Registration cards,” the party added.

EFFL at the same time, called on the National Elections Commission to act urgently in light of these grave concernsnoting, “We demand an immediate and comprehensive explanation for the existence and circulation of these illegal Voter Registration cards. Additionally, we request the NEC to reconsider its decision not to punch VR cards after voting, as this measure is indispensable in preventing electoral fraud and safeguarding the democratic aspirations of our nation.”

“As Liberia stands at this pivotal juncture, the EFFL urges the international community to pay heed to these disturbing matters. We pray for their prompt intervention to ensure that Liberia’s democracy remains unblemished by irregularities, doubts, and fraud. The destiny of our nation hangs in the balance, and we cannot afford to falter in our pursuit of a free, fair, and credible electoral process,” EFFL noted.

In conclusion, the EFFL noted that it remains unwavering in its commitment to the people of Liberia. “We are ready to take measures to protect the votes of the Liberian people by deploying teams at voting precincts across the country to deter and prevent any forms of distractions and intimidation of voters.”

Among other things, EFFL added, “We stand prepared to collaborate closely with the NEC and security agencies to ensure free, fair, and credible elections. The EFFL emphasizes the utmost seriousness with which we approach these elections and urges the NEC to take due note.

The political party noted that for Liberia to emerge from its current economic and political challenges, the upcoming elections must serve as a beacon of hope and a testament to the strength of our democracy. “Let the voice of the Liberian people resonate strongly on October 10, 2023, for it is through their ballots that the destiny of our nation shall be shaped.”

EFFL pointed out that Liberia is at a critical juncture adding, “Our country stands on the precipice of a defining moment in its history. With the highly anticipated October 10, 2023, Legislative and Presidential Elections looming on the horizon, the Economic Freedom Fighters of Liberia (EFFL) feels compelled to address the glaring challenges that threaten the core of our democracy.”