EFFL Accuses ECOWAS Of Side with Ruling Party

By: Perry B. Zordyu Email: zordyuperryb@gmail.com

The opposition Economic Freedom Fighters of Liberia (EFFL) has indicted the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) of siding with the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and the Weah’s Government to rig the country’s much talked about crucial Presidential and Legislative elections.

Addressing a major news conference recently at its headquarters in Congo Town, the party through its Commander-in-Chief, Emmanuel Gonquoi said since the start of the campaign, ECOWAS has been involved deeply with the campaign process in the country something he said is a genuine and unforeseen plot by that regional body to temper with the results of these elections that will favor the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change.

“We want to categorically state that ECOWAS has absolutely no fish to fry and to impose a government on the Liberian people. They are only to monitor the elections and confirm the overall results,” EFFL CIC Gonquoi pointed out.

Gonquoi without showing any evidence to the media said ECOWAS’ intent to rig the elections for the seated government tends root to root a coup de ’tat which he says will now give the CDC a comfortable second term in office at the detriment of the frustrated citizens.

The Commander-In-Chief has warned that an attempt to tamper with the election results by ECOWAS, that international body will certainly receive huge devastating consequences.

‘’We will deal with members of ECOWAS who are residing in Liberia without any mercy and will ensure that our democracy becomes protected, not by people who will come to attempt to impose a government of their choice on our people neither will they suggest to us the kind of leadership we want,. EFFL leader maintained.

On August 5, 2023, the National Elections Commission declared the 2023 Presidential and General Elections campaign opened for all Presidential and Legislative Candidates across the country. Since the pronouncement, too many violations that could lead to frustrating circumstances have been seen and nothing is yet to be done to speedily thread the security sector of our country.

Despite ECOWAS being accused, but it remains a leading advocate of peaceful, freedom and transparent elections monitor and was among those institutions that helped the National Elections Commission (NEC) organized political parties and independent candidates to sign the Farmington River Declaration committing to peaceful and transparent elections.