Education:Nigerian Educator Promotes Liberian 15 Counties’ Cultural Attires (Wears)
By Samuel G. Dweh—Freelance Human Rights & Education Journalist
+23188661896/+321776583266; samuelosophy@yahoo.com/ samuelosophy1@gmail.com
Madam Princess Grace Emile, a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, arrived into Liberia on the 3rd of January, 2020.
In 2023, she registered her education institution—“Blessed Kids Academy”—with the Government of Liberia, through the Liberia Business Registry (LRA)
“I have all my school business registration documents here with me, if you need proofs of my legally running this educational institution,” she said to this writer on the school campus.
The school was first on the James Spriggs Payne Airfield, in Sinkor, but later relocated along the Lakpazee Zoo Road in the Old Matadi Community, in the same Sinkor circle.
The grade level of the school starts from Kindergarten, and ends at 6th grade.
“For now, the total number of pupils, or students, is one hundred and sixty five,” Madam Emile responded to another question from this writer.
On school fee-payment challenges she experiences from students’ parents or guardians, she declared: “Low turn-out of school fees.”
To the Journalist’s question on ‘students’ behaviors, the Nigerian educator declared: “The students need proper upbringing at the foundational levels at their various homes. Parents are yet to understand that children need more discipline with love and care. Punctuality, or students being in school, on the time announced by the School’s Administrative Body, is a major challenge. I am still working toward the punctuality issue.”
Her personal educational Certificates obtained in her Country, Nigeria, shown to this writer during the interview, reveal the following: a Diploma in “Desktop Computing”, “National Diploma in Public Administration”, and a “B.S.C. in Criminology and Security Studies”.
On the 27th of May, 2024, Madam Emile organized a program, named “African Costume Day” in her school. Each of the students was attired in a traditional wear of the Liberian County he or she is a native of. All Liberian Counties were represented.
Group of students of the same County danced to the traditional music of their County, with each student exhibiting dancing style as the native music played on a Bluetooth Tape.
The group dance was followed by solo dance, followed by award to the “best dancer” from the body participating Counties. One male and female student and one female student received “outstanding for their from the audience each person’s individual choreographic performance. The female student did the “back-breaking dance”, while the male student did the “comedian’s dance” (jerking his body and laughing throughout his performance)
At the end of the program, each student was instructed to communicate, in his or her County’s vernacular, to the body of other students and the School owner, Nigerian.
Another county’s representative in dancing action
MONROVIA-Grand Kru County had only two representatives—Lawrence Dekwembohmehn Dweh of the 2nd grade class and Othello Gulay Dweh of the Kindergarten class. Both of them are brothers.
“Knowledge is Power. If you think education is expensive, try ignorance,” the Liberia-based Nigerian School Administrator replied to the Education Journalist’s question about her personal ‘education philosophy’.
She added: “With knowledge, we can rule the World. Education is not about fancy uniforms or multiple uniforms. Parents should pay more attention to the education of their wards or kids, check their books. Parents or guardians should not bribe school’s principal or teachers for the promotion of their children or wards. But, they should see how best the school is imparting quality educational knowledge into their children or their relatives’ children living with them.”
“Finally, I should balance my communication to you by saying that failure by a student; it is a step to success.”
The Blessed Kids Academy also has a Football Team, named ‘Blessed Kids Academy’s Soccer Academy’.
“I and my assistants in the School are working on forming a Drama Group to train our school’s Liberian kids in Acting career in the future,” the School Principal disclosed to this writer during the interview.
