Education: Poor Facilities, Untrained Teachers

By: Moses M. Tokpah

Monrovia-Several schools across the country are operating from poor infrastructures of facilities while the educational system is laden with scaring impediments, the Ministry of Education has uncovered from its nationwide assessment carried out.

Education Minister Jaso Jallah told Ministry of Information regular press briefing Tuesday that the ministry discovered poor educational infrastructures and overcrowded classrooms.

Among other issues, she disclosed that the ministry also uncovered acute shortage of trained teachers in basic and secondary education, high teachers absenteeism, high number of volunteer teachers, inadequate seating and wash facilities, ineffective lesson plans to guide instruction, high overage students population and placement mismatch as well as high number of out of school children.

Also uncovered, according to the Minister, is poor learning outcomes, especially grade and appropriate literacy and numeracy skills, arbitrary transfers of teachers and administrators without due process, minimum to non-existent teacher accommodation, mostly in rural areas and poor data collection at the school level.

Minister Jallah also spoke of ineffective school management, chronic inefficiencies in the use of available educational resources, and abandoned and delayed school construction projects by contractors as some of the things in the findings.

She stated that the Ministry still has Montserrado to conclude, adding that Montserrado’s result will form part of the final report the Ministry will be submitting to the needed entities and personalities.

Meanwhile, the minister has outlined several measures the ministry will institute, including the introduction of a Biometric ID cards and electronic signing system, enforcing its policy on registration fees, graduation exercise and gala day celebrations.

According to her, the ministry will change the mechanism for registration fee payment and ensure collected funds go directly to support counties, districts and school level operations.

Additionally, she said permit application process and issuance will now include field assessment to ensure physical structures of schools existing with the requisite capacity to provide quality education services.

Minister Jallah also said the ministry will strengthen its public private partnership which is by law and one that it must focus on to improve the learning outcomes and teachers training in the country.

She asserted that the ministry will improve the country’s school management, giving school administrators the proper training to be able to manage and administrate their schools.

“We will commence our volunteer teachers profiling, and assessing of their competence and readiness for payroll transition. We have appropriate pedagogical content and content-based specialization, something we saw lacking when we were in the field,” she intoned.

She announced that the ministry will deploy a guidance counselor in public seniors, secondary schools for improved retention and completion of girls in schools, something she added is specifically important to the girls and inclusive education priority of the ministry.

Minister Jallah: “And that is to also change our recruitment strategy, but not only recruiting guidance counselors but also teachers and administrators.”

She noted that currently the ministry recruit teachers in Montserrado and place them in the counties, but it has uncovered that they do not remain in the counties that they are assigned as such, the ministry must look at that strategy and change course.

The minister said the ministry will work to reduce classroom overcrowding that was uncovered with the construction, extension and renovation of schools.

“The next step is for the Ministry to hold its joint education sector review, looking at the reports from the field, and discussing and dialoguing with educational stakeholders and the rollout of its operational plan,” Minister Jalloh said, adding “it will commence the annual school census, develop and redesign teacher workforce recruitment strategy, activate national youth service and develop a standardized accelerated learning curriculum.”

However, Minister Jallah has expressed the need for government to seek additional investments in education, intimating that “our current ESP for 2022, 2023 to 2026, 2027 is casted at $967m.”

She said the approved physical budget for the sector is $111,329,481 and that of $48,498,456m is the ministries budget of which 80 to 85 percent is recurring expenditures.

“So, you can clearly see there we need to really galvanize to ensure investment in our sector if we must achieve these Milestones and get a yield, the learning outcomes that we so desire” she stated.