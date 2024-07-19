Education: Margibi Gets University Soon

By: Moses M. Tokpah

TNR News-If a bill for the establishment of a University approved by both Houses of the National Legislature is signed into law by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Margibi County will soon celebrate its first University, to be called Margibi University (MU).

Students of the county seeking advanced tertiary education at any of the Universities in Monrovia either migrate to Monrovia or come to town daily to attend classes, a move that is considered a burden to huge to bear owing the country’s poor economic and financial standings.

Already county officials are celebrating the move, the steps so close to realizing a longstanding ambition, and one of them is Representative Ivar K. Jones of District #2 who has hailed Liberian Senate for concurring with the House of Representatives on the establishment of the Margibi University.

Rep. Jones during the Sixth Session of the 54th National Legislature in June 2023, submitted for enactment an Act to repeal the 2012 Act creating the Harbel College to establish Margibi University and grant it a charter.

Due to its relevancy, the Act was passed by the House of Representatives in the same month and forwarded to the Liberian Senate for concurrence.

The Liberian Senate in the 1st session of the 55th Legislature made the bill as part of its agenda items for discussion, and in mid-June 2024 passed a unanimous vote, concurring with the House of Representatives to grant the Harbel Community College Charter, elevating the institution to Margibi University.

The decision followed a report from the Joint Committee of Education & Public Administration, Judiciary, Human Rights, Claims & Petitions as well as Ways, Means, Finance and Budget.

Concurring with the House of Representatives aimed to provide the space for the satisfaction of the tertiary educational needs of citizens of Margibi County and other citizens in that part of the Country.

Section 1 of the Act is quoted as saying “the Margibi University with various colleges and programs to be an institution of higher learning, situated in Harbel, Margibi County with the view of expansion to other parts of the county. The said University is hereby granted a charter, which empowers it with all rights, privileges and benefits accorded institutions of higher learning under the laws of the Republic of Liberia, and shall henceforth be known by the name and title “Margibi University or MU.”

Meanwhile, the Committee Chair on Education at the Liberia Senate and Margibi County Senator, Nathaniel F. McGill has commended the Liberian Senate for concurring with the House of Representatives on the passage of the bill.

Senator McGill who spoke to the press following the passage of the bill, commended the County Legislative Caucus for a joint fight in ensuing that Margibi County now has a University.

However, the proponent of the Act, Rep. Ivar K. Jones, on his official Facebook page lauded the Liberian Senate for the concurrence, and also called on President Joseph Boakai to sign the Margibi University into law upon receipt of the Bill.

Rep. Jones: “Thanks to the Liberian Senate for the concurrence and we (the citizens of Margibi) call on President Joseph N. Boakai to sign Margibi University in law upon receipt of the Bill.”