Education: Lofa University Gets New President
Dr. Isaac P. Podah Appointed as New President of Lofa University by President Joseph Boakai
Dr. Isaac P. Poday has been appointed as new President of the Lofa University, having been recently announced by President Joseph Boakai following a thorough vetting process conducted by Board of Trustees of the University.
He is expected to officially be inducted President of the LCU on September 6, 2024.
“Preparations are ongoing at the University as several committees have been constituted to make this day a success,” G. Moses K. Dorbor, Lofa University Media Coordinator said.
Dr. Podah will become the 3rd President of the Lofa County University since its inception.
“He will succeed Dr. Samuel Kpehe Ngaima who ran the University as Second President from 2018-2024” Mr. Dorbor intoned.
The Lofa County University previously the Lofa County Community College was among several local community colleges established in 2010 under President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf but became fully operational in 2012 with Dr. James Kollie as its first President.
The College was then given a full accreditation status as a four-year degree granting University in 2022 by the National Commission on Higher Education.
“Following the resignation of Dr. Samuel Kpehe Ngaima recently, the Visitor to the University President Joseph Nyumah Boakai re-constituted the Board of Trustees with the mandate to vet a new President for the Institution to close the Leadership gap.
“The Board without delay vetted and nominated Dr. Isaac Podah as the Institution’s new President who was subsequently appointed by his excellency the Visitor to the University as President,” the LCU media coordinator added.
