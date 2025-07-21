EDUCATION: ‎At Age 13, Liberian Boy Sets To Graduate From High School

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Othello S. Nimely

‎MONROVIA-In what many described as an extraordinary academic milestone, 13-year-old Steven Vorkpor Jr. is on track to graduate from high school this coming September.

This accomplishment is especially rare in Liberia, where most students finish high school between the ages of 17 and 18.

‎Steven has successfully fulfilled all academic requirements set forth by the Ministry of Education for secondary school and now awaits his graduation ceremony from the First Baptist Academy, located in Caldwell, New Georgia.

‎His father, Mr. Steven Vorkpor Sr., is now calling on the Liberian Government, charitable organizations, and well-meaning individuals to help support his son’s future by funding his higher education-whether within Liberia or overseas.

‎In a recent interview with a local media outlet, Mr. Vorkpor recounted the early signs of his son’s brilliance. “By the time he was two years old, Steven was already showing signs of exceptional cognitive ability,” he said.

“This prompted me to enroll him early at Destine Primary School. He was so smart that he skipped the usual ABC class and began in K1, which is typically for children much older.”

‎Steven’s educational journey has been marked by rapid academic progression. He was frequently promoted ahead of schedule due to his outstanding performance, leading him to complete high school years ahead of his peers. As a result, he is believed to be one of the youngest individuals in Liberia to earn a high school diploma.

‎“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Mr. Vorkpor emphasized. “My son has the potential to make meaningful contributions to society. His talent should be nurtured, not neglected. I am pleading with the public to help us secure his academic future.”

‎Speaking alongside his father, the young graduate expressed his aspirations of becoming a cyber security expert. “I want to help protect computer systems and strengthen Liberia’s digital infrastructure,” said Steven Jr. “If anyone is willing to assist me in continuing my education, I promise to make them proud and represent the country well.”

‎Steven’s upcoming graduation at such a young age is an inspirational achievement in Liberia’s educational history. His story stands as a symbol of what is possible with early support, parental guidance, and individual determination.

‎Overcoming peer pressure, though sitting in class with people older than him, Steven’s academic breakthrough is not just a personal success, it has the potential to motivate and inspire countless other young Liberians to strive for excellence, no matter their circumstances.

