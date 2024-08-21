Education: 500 Margibi Teachers Poised for Training

By: Moses M. Tokpah

Liberia-The poor learning outcomes recently reported by the Ministry of Education across Liberian seems to be drawing the attention of others who believe in the educational system needs and want it improved.

Recent findings released by the Ministry of Education from nationwide assessment highlighted several key issues being faced in the counties, such as poor learning facilities, acute shortage of trained teachers in basic and secondary education.

In an attempt to address these burning issues and to improve the learning environment for students, Representative Clarence G. Gahr, Dist. #5, Margibi County, has remitted L$900,000 to train about five hundred classroom teachers within his district.

Gahr, the amount was presented to the “District #5 Educational Council” for the conduct of a five-day intensive teachers’ training workshop from Monday, August 26-30, 2024, his political office has stated.

Mr. Nelson Walker told the New Republic that the Educational Council of the county and its partners will organize, coordinate, and facilitate the week-long activities.

“The Council will use the money for the provision of training Materials, T-shirts, compensation for facilitators, as well as feeding, and transportation reimbursement for all participating teachers,” he said, indicating also that the 500 hundred teachers will be drawn from private, public, and faith-based institutions across the district.

“The training will take place in Weala, Cinta Township with several dignitaries expected to grace the opening ceremony. The participants will be certificated at the end of the training,” he further disclosed.

Walker also explained the workshop is to streamline the capacity of teachers in teaching methodology and classroom management as well as building a vibrant educational sector in the district.

This steadfast support to the Educational Council alongside the establishment of a comprehensive scholarship/financial aid program benefitting 100 educational stakeholders and over 500 school-going kids, Nelson said, underscores Hon. Gahr’s profound commitment to fostering inclusive education and nurturing the leaders of tomorrow.

“Rep. Gahr’s vision is for no child to be left behind and that every educator is empowered to shape the future of the nation,” he adde.

Hon. Gah has encouraged every educator in the district to take advantage of this life-changing opportunity and be a part of the training program.