EDITORIAL: TWO-STATE SOLUTION CALL: HAVE WE WEIGHED THE CONSEQUENCES OF THE DECISION?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

PRESIDENT JOSEPH NYUMA BOAKAI took center stage Wednesday at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in a very dramatic fashion, delivering a cross-cutting statement that is considered both appealing and concerning. The appeal aspect of the speech concerned its focus on some global and national issues, while the other aspect has to do with the piercing focus on the conflict in the Middle East between the State of Israel and the Palestine. With Palestine bearing the brunt of the conflict, losing over 65,000 of its citizens, the world’s attention is drawn to finding solution. Amid several options for peace, many believe a two-state approach is the only workable solution. Liberia, according to the President, supports the two-state solution, but its greatest ally, the United States abhors such notion, and is not treating this position lightly, going against those making the call. So, as Liberians, have we weighed the consequences of the decision made on our behalf by the President?

JUDGING FROM PREVAILING TRENDS in the global order where countries are pursuing different geopolitical interests, it is obvious Liberia will not sit idly and watch from distance. As a respected global voice considering its role as a signatory to the UN Charter and the oldest Independent nation on the African Continent, whatever position it takes on any global issue goes with weight. And so, President Boakai took advantage of the dais at the 80th Session of the UNGA to proclaim what Liberia thinks about the decades-long conflict in the Middle East, mainly the one between the State of Israel and Palestine. The conflict has deep-seated geopolitical flavor wherein countries are aligning based on how they view the situation, with Israel facing harsh backlash compared to scolding Hamas for initiating the conflict and even refusing to release the last batch of the hostages.

BE AS IT MAY, the United States, which is still regarded as the world’s number one super power and the strongest backer of Israel, is being fiercely fought even by its own European and NATO allies. The likes of France, Spain, Great Britain are ridding together against the US, but these are nations with near-unbreakable vertebrates to stand alone without any US backing. This is the cruz of concerns that Liberia, a nation still reeling from war, not economically viable, not politically sustainable and not militarily reliable, can roll out its ambition in a manner the US may not belly.

PROVEN AND UNPROVEN HISTORY keeps reminding Liberians about America’s roles in some of the political fragmentation visited upon the country, such as dethronement and the death of President William R. Tolbert, the Civil War and the death of Samuel Doe at the hands of rebels that sought his overthrow. In all of these scenarios, the American factor is always stressed. Though, not always verified, these different accounts of how deep America has been involved in Liberia politics should be sufficient reasons present day leaders should be methodical in putting weight behind anything that stands against its interest. Yes, there are different opinions, such as the one expressed sometimes ago by Dr. Najel Pailey when she served as National Independence Day Orator, that America has not done much for Liberia, and that it is time for Liberia to align with other countries.

THIS IS NOT TO suggest that America could come after Liberia or the government for supporting the two-state solution mechanism to ending the conflict in the middle east. It is equally to befriend precedence when taking actions that have far-reaching effects. We are aware of consequences past administrations suffered in the hands of the United States for not backing its interest on global issues. The US has huge powers to strangulate Liberia in whatever way possible. This is why our leaders need to take out sentiments when they go before global audience to speak to issues of global interest.

APART FROM ANY POTENTIAL US action against Liberia for expressing support for two-state solution, the relationship between Liberia and Israel could be affected in similar fashion because the Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Natayanhu seems determined to rival with any government that stands against its interest and that of the Jewish people. Yes, Liberia is an important global player, and many nations love to know where it stands on issues globally. But should it be that we take decisions that appear stabbing to our strategic partners? In our view, it should not be – not because we want to be heard or we should be heard on the global stage. Friendship is a valuable prize that must be handled with care and love; otherwise we are on our own. The two-state solution call, have we weighed the consequences?