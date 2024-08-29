Editorial: Kudos To ECOWAS, But We Are Confused

A HIGH-POWER DELEGATION OF the Economic Community of West African States headed by the President of the Commission, Alieu Omar Touray concluded two-day visit to Liberia yesterday following hectic discussions with national stakeholders including President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and former President George Manneh Weah, who communicated to the regional body about the state of affairs in Liberia occasioned by recent bloodcurdling unrest that ensued between the Liberia National Police and supporters of the Congress for Democratic Change Party of which the former President is the Political Leader. The situation resulted from an alleged Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) unannounced raid in the courtyard of the CDC Headquarters last Thursday, which led to several arrests and injuries.

OF COURSE, LIBERIANS BRIEFED sigh of relief upon hearing that an ECOWAS delegation was due in the country a day after the former President’s correspondence which spelled out specific concerns such as the raid on the headquarters of his party, arrest and prosecution of former officials of his administration, the dismissals of thousands of Liberians brought to government during his administration, the severing of tenure positions in some cases, among many others. All of these developments, according to the former President, are calculated plan of witch-hunt, decimation of opposition parties, cowering or surprising of dissents and trumping upon freedom of speech and assembly. He also argued that they also have the propensity to undo critical gains made over the years to coagulate the stems of peace, unity, reconciliation and security.

THERE WAS EVEN MUCH high glee amongst Liberians that the ECOWAS delegation met with former President Weah and President Boakai at separate locations and time intervals – meaning that the meetings were not about sitting with the two leaders at the same time table. While details of the ECOWAS delegation’s discussion remain incognito, comments by the delegation head, Mr. Touray that their coming had long been planned and had nothing to with Ex-President Weah’s correspondence is too befuddling, if not overly and enchantingly disconcerting.

WE THINK IT’S WORTH thanking the delegation for, in the first place, accepting to come to Liberia to “show appreciation for the peaceful and democratic transition of power from one government to another,” as they have indicated that their visit was a just a coincidence, and not on accounts of the communication from the former President Weah. As an institution that committed human and financial resources to bringing peace to Liberia during years of fratricidal civil conflict, ECOWAS certainly still has a huge role to play in ensuring that Liberia remains on the course of peace and security. Be as it may, we are taken aback and think President Touray and his team were not at the best of sincerity to tell Liberians that the visit eight months since the inauguration of President Boakai was merely to thank him for his ascendency and the Liberian people for peaceful transition of power after a very chaotic elections.

IT IS UNDERSTANDABLE THAT one of the best requirements of diplomacy is self-control and management of issues when communicating to the public, and so it is not surprising that they chose to play diplomacy with the issue, not wanting to further an atmosphere of confusion, to say what they told ex-President Weah or President Boakai during their discussions. However, it would have also been noteworthy to tell Liberians that though this visit had since been planned, we received and acknowledged the former President Weah’s courage to reach out to ECOWAS in the manner he did, to seek its intervention in whatever situations he feels uncomfortable with as far as the peace of the country is concerned. To categorically state that they did not come because of his letter, in our view, has deeper connotation. We don’t want say it is disservice and a form of ingratitude because we want to avoid been seen too harsh or prejudiced on the issue, but we can safely say ECOWAS made a careless slip.

WE ARE NOT TOO sure Liberians would be too concerned about the details of the interactions, but at the same time would be pleased that the Delegation proffered something so soothing and emotions-controlling, because the stakes, the paranoid is high. Maybe, tell Liberians, we have received and viewed the communication, and will come back to specifically look into the contents. One of the many reasons we think so is because Liberians are aware of debasing consequences and experiences of war, and would not want to embrace conditions that have the color or smell of conflict. Yes, we will disagree with anyone who, for whatever reasons, wouldn’t appreciate efforts aimed at combating corruption which governments past and present blamed and promised to kill, to thrust national development and elevate the living standards of the Liberian people who continue to endue terrible economic conditions that are impeding their future and that of their children.

GRANTED, DIPLOMACY IS AT times played to contain anxiety and excitement, but not necessarily good in all things. While we say kudos to the ECOWAS for braving the storm to come, the reasons provided for their visit did not march and aspirations of Liberians for the sustenance of peace and development of the country and their lives.