EDITORIAL: HEED THE U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HUMAN RIGHTS REPORT

MONROVIA-POLITICS ASIDE, THE AUDACITY to face reality shows the remarkableness and truthfulness in the way any government conducts the affairs of state, and advance the needs and well-being of the governed. Truth being told, the recently released damaging U.S. States Department Human Rights Report on Liberia is not what the Government of Liberia would love to entertain, because of the critical nature of its actions and performances in many spheres of governance. Realistically, the Reports – given its offensive look – take away what the government has been parading and proclaiming relative to its national development agenda. The Reports account for several issues, among them, “credible report of arbitrary arrest and unlawful killings, torture and cruel treatment by government agents.” It also pinpointed specific issues that informed US officials’ conviction that these conditions do exist in Liberia and the government is the engineer.

THE REALITY REMAINS THAT no government, the world over, sits supinely in the face of such damaging reports, without responding through the diplomatic channels or the usual denials and/or clarifications. Certainly so, the Liberian Government, already noted for robust reaction and response to criticisms, would come out strong, trying to set record straight or maybe going into the closet of the world’s super-power. But if so, it would be with enormous carefulness and methodicalness considering its (government’s) desire to have a much closer bond with the Trump administration that is taking down trousers on every government that seems to stand in the way of its aggressive policies.

THE POINT BEING STRUCK is what could be a form of simplism the Reports, that no amount of denials, clarifications and diplomatic maneuvering that will make any impact in terms of changing the nature of an already authored and released Report with far-reaching implications on the government’s lifespan. The Report can be likened to the witicism “the same stick used to kill a rat is the same being used in killing baboon.” If one government was brought down through similar US-backed and released damaging Reports about widespread mysterious killings and other governance mishaps, this government is being mindful of what this latest State Department Human Rights Report portends for its future.

HOWBEIT, LIBERIA BEING WHAT it is, in terms of how politics played into issues, especially a Report that carries such cumbersome malignment, it is only logically advisable that the government takes a more responsible approach by having discussions around the issues raised in the Report and take necessary corrective measures. Such measures should include reviewing its security policies, including how the police conducts itself, how it deals suspects, protests or protesters and those on the other side of the political divide. Heavy-handedness, as seen in the police and security agents’ responses to potential crimes or public discordances, prove a point in the correctness of some of the points made in the Report.

THERE IS NO DENIAL of the fact that ordinary students were treated in the most lethal manner just for calling governnent’s attention to issues affecting their learning process. These are some of the hardcore issues the Report considered, which the government must heed as it endeavors to make amends to their modus operandi. As citizens of Liberia, such report should not celebrated because of its far-reaching negativity on the country that is still reeling from years of conflict, and even fighting to standardize democracy and governance.

BUT IT IS GOOD that others, not opposition partisans, who have kept eagle eyes on the country, or the government and its conducts, have raised the issues. Like every other report, the U.S. State Department Report should be seen as ‘wakeup call to order,’ rather than being classified as weaponizing the opposition against the ruling order. It now behooves the government to do policy-wise real realignments, adjustments and readjustments. In other words, if some of these issues did not come to its attention prior to the publication, then the opportunity is presented them to put their house in order, ensuring proper monitoring and reporting mechanisms on all service providers and implementors. Act now and heed the State Department Human Rights Report because it is too negative for a government that came to right the ‘wrong.’

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.