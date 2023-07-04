ECOWAS TO PROVIDE US$500,000 FOR ELECTIONS

MONROVIA-The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is expected to provide US$500,000 as electoral assistance for the 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

According to Madam Davidetta Browne-Lasanah, Chairman of the National Elections Commission (NEC), based on a request for assistance made by the NEC a few months ago, ECOWAS has informed the Commission that the regional body will provide electoral assistance in the tone of Five Hundred Thousand United States Dollars (USS500, 000).

The NEC boss added that the commission has submitted to ECOWAS a list of items to be funded by this generous donation. “In closing, the Commission again thanks and assures all Liberians, all stakeholders and electoral actors that the NEC will continue to work with you to the successful conclusion of the 2023 electoral process

At the same time, the National Elections Commission (NEC) says it has scheduled a signing ceremony for Independent Candidates and newly registered political parties to affix their signatures to the Farmington River Declaration, as they too will be committing themselves to a violent free 2023 Elections.

Updating stakeholders on the BVR process over the weekend, NEC Chairperson, Davidetta Browne-Lansanah said, “As you may be aware, on 4 April 2023 registered political parties coalitions and alliances signed the 2023 Farmington River Declaration committing themselves to a violent-free 2023 General Elections and the elimination of violence against women in the election (VAWiE).

Similarly, the Commission, ECOWAS and UN-Liberia have scheduled a signing ceremony for Independent Candidates and newly registered political parties to affix their signatures to the Farmington River Declaration, as they too will be committing themselves to a violent free 2023 Elections

According to the NEC boss, the signing ceremony is slated for 19 July 2023 at the Farmington Hotel, in Unification Town, Margibi County.

“The commission reminds all local and international observer institutions that the accreditation process for the 10 October 2023 General Elections has begun and will run up to September 2023. All interested are encouraged to contact the Political Affairs Section of NEC for processing of their applications,” Madam Browne-Lasanah noted.