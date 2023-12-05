ECOWAS Resident Rep. Alarms Over Huge Garbage

By: Perry B. Zordyu
The Economic Community of West African States, (ECOWAS) Resident Representative, Josephine Nkrumah has called on Liberians to desist from building in allies and keep the drainages clean to avoid disaster.
According to Madam Nkrumah, disasters are caused by building in allies and dropping of dirt’s in drainages thus resulting to the blocking of the flow of waters.
It can be recalled that in 2022, several homes in various communities in both Montserrado and Margibi Counties were ravaged by floods thus causing the victims to become homeless; something that triggered the intervention of the regional bloc, ECOWAS, Redcross and the National Disaster Management Agency.
Speaking Thursday at the launch of the Recovery and Resilience-Building Assistance to families affected by floods in vulnerable communities in Liberia project in the Shoe factory community along the Japan Freeway, Madam Nkrumah lamented that ECOWAS and partners must not always have the money to provide disaster support; as such, it is necessary that Liberians help mitigate the causes of disasters.
The ECOWAS envoy narrated that they have earlier intended to build structures for the floods victims, but thought it was necessary that the victims received their money as each of them has different needs despite of the situation.
Meanwhile, The ECOWAS Resident Representative has urged Liberians to see the need to set the pace as Liberia is the first among the rest of the African countries affected by disaster to benefit from the project.
She cautioned Liberians to exercise resilience to ensure that the project is effectively implemented to serve as the open door for other countries to benefit from the disaster funds.
Also speaking, Deputy International Affairs Minister, MomoluJohnson launching the project commanded the ECOWAS commission for the humanitarian gesture and pledged the CDC government support to the works of ECOWAS in Liberia and on the African continent.
I’m not sure exactly why but this website is loading extremely
slow for me. Is anyone else having this problem or
is it a problem on my end? I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of
your blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it
much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme?
Outstanding work!
An outstanding share! I have just forwarded this
onto a coworker who was conducting a little homework on this.
And he in fact bought me dinner because I found
it for him… lol. So let me reword this…. Thanks for the meal!!
But yeah, thanx for spending time to discuss this issue
here on your site.
Also visit my blog post – 먹튀
Howdy would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using?
I’m looking to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a hard time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and
Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different
then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique.
P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
نمایندگی یخچال بوش
Hats off to your stellar blog layout! How long have you been running a blog for?
Your masterful execution of blogging makes it appear like a walk in the park.
The entire visual appeal of your site is remarkable, not to mention the content!
สล็อต เว็บใหญ่ อันดับ 1,เว็บใหญ่สล็อต,เว็บ ใหญ่ สล็อต,เกมสล็อตเว็บใหญ่,สล็อต เว็บ ใหญ่ ที่สุด pg,สล็อต เว็บ ใหญ่ อันดับ
1,เกมสล็อตอันดับ 1,สล็อต
เว็บใหญ่,เว็บสล็อตใหญ่ที่สุด,สล็อตเว็บใหญ่ pg,เว็บสล็อต ที่ มี คน เล่น มาก
ที่สุด,สล็อตเว็บใหญ่ที่สุดในโลก,เว็บ สล็อต ใหญ่ ๆ,สล็อต
เว็บ ใหญ่ เว็บ ตรง,สล็อตเว็บใหญ่ที่สุด
Hey are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you need
any html coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to
my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was
hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like
this. Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I
look forward to your new updates.
I am really happy to read this web site posts which consists of tons
of valuable information, thanks for providing such data.
What’s up, I log on to your blogs like every week. Your story-telling style is witty, keep it up!
These types of easily monetary are meant for individuals suffering
from finances circumstance. The bonus is when payments are made
on time and the loan is repaid, the lender informs the credit bureau and that boost’s the client’s credit score.
That is where option two comes into play for
you, the unsecured credit loans.
Hi it’s me, I am also visiting this web site regularly, this website is really good and
the visitors are really sharing nice thoughts.
Hello are using WordPress for your blog platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and
set up my own. Do you need any coding expertise to make your own blog?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
A fascinating discussion is worth comment. I think that you need to write more on this subject matter,
it might not be a taboo matter but generally people don’t
discuss such issues. To the next! Kind regards!!