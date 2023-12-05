ECOWAS Resident Rep. Alarms Over Huge Garbage

By Wilson
By: Perry B. Zordyu

The Economic Community of West African States, (ECOWAS) Resident Representative, Josephine Nkrumah has called on Liberians to desist from building in allies and keep the drainages clean to avoid disaster.

According to Madam Nkrumah, disasters are caused by building in allies and dropping of dirt’s in drainages thus resulting to the blocking of the flow of waters.

It can be recalled that in 2022, several homes in various communities in both Montserrado and Margibi Counties were ravaged by floods thus causing the victims to become homeless; something that triggered the intervention of the regional bloc, ECOWAS, Redcross and the National Disaster Management Agency.

Speaking Thursday at the launch of the Recovery and Resilience-Building Assistance to families affected by floods in vulnerable communities in Liberia project in the Shoe factory community along the Japan Freeway, Madam Nkrumah lamented that ECOWAS and partners must not always have the money to provide disaster support; as such, it is necessary that Liberians help mitigate the causes of disasters.

The ECOWAS envoy narrated that they have earlier intended to build structures for the floods victims, but thought it was necessary that the victims received their money as each of them has different needs despite of the situation.

Meanwhile, The ECOWAS Resident Representative has urged Liberians to see the need to set the pace as Liberia is the first among the rest of the African countries affected by disaster to benefit from the project.

She cautioned Liberians to exercise resilience to ensure that the project is effectively implemented to serve as the open door for other countries to benefit from the disaster funds.

Also speaking, Deputy International Affairs Minister, MomoluJohnson launching the project commanded the ECOWAS commission for the humanitarian gesture and pledged the CDC government support to the works of ECOWAS in Liberia and on the African continent.

