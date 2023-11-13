ECOWAS Observer Mission Response to Statement Made By Up Mo Ali

ECOWAS Observer Mission to the Presidential election in Liberia has noted with regret, a reckless statement made by Mo Ali, National Campaign Spokesperson of the Unity Party, on his Facebook post of November 10, 2023, stating that the ECOWAS Observer Mission had been influenced by USD 150,000 to declare a purportedly rigged election as transparent free and fair.

The ECOWAS Observer Mission takes strong exception to this scurrilous statement, which puts at risk the safety and physical integrity of the ECOWAS Observers from across West Africa who have come to accompany the good people of Liberia in this pivotal election.

The ECOWAS Observer Mission calls on the leadership of the Unity Party to denounce the statement made by its National Campaign Spokesperson that seeks to denigrate the image of ECOWAS. The ECOWAS Observer Mission challenges Mo Ali to prove this scurrilous accusation or publicly withdraw it immediately and tender an unqualified apology.

Failing this, the ECOWAS Observer Mission and the ECOWAS Commission reserve the right to employ all necessary measures to hold him personally accountable for his utterance.

The ECOWAS Observer Mission urges all citizens ofLiberia to deepen the positive outcome of the October 10, 2023 elections by remaining focused in living up to their civic responsibilities towards the November 14, 2023 Presidential run-off. In this regard, the ECOWAS Observer Mission counts on the people of Liberia to disregard such falsehoods perpetrated by individuals who may seek to derail the positive democratic gains made by Liberians.

The ECOWAS Observer Mission wishes to assure the good people of Liberia of its complete neutrality towards the contestants in the November 14 Presidential run-off poll. The

Mission further reaffirms its total commitment to a credible, inclusive, and peaceful electoral process in Liberia, in accordance with its mandate under Articles 12 and 13 of the ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.