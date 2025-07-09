ECOWAS: ECOWAS Legislators Advocate 20% Budget

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-The Joint Committee of the ECOWAS Parliament on Education, Science and Culture; Health; Telecommunications; and Information Technology has recommended legislation to promote the integration of technology at all levels of education in West Africa.

The committee’s proposal includes the provision of equipment, improved internet connectivity, and continuous teacher training.

This recommendation was made at the end of a delocalized meeting held in Dakar, Senegal, last week. Lawmakers emphasized the urgent need to develop national digital education plans with clear targets and sustainable funding mechanisms.

The primary goal, according to the committee, is to incorporate real-time digital learning tools, especially those related to Artificial Intelligence (AI), into school systems across the region.

Parliamentarians argued that embracing digital education will help better prepare West Africa’s rapidly growing youthful population as the world becomes increasingly technology-driven.

In a report released at the close of the meeting, the joint committee urged national governments toleverage Universal Service Funds strategically to support digital education infrastructure, applied research, and the modernization of training centers.

The committee also called for the integration of ECOWAS commitmentson education, digital innovation, and qualification recognition into national legal frameworks.

Additionally, they strongly advocated for a significant increase in education budgets, recommending that member states aim to meet the internationally recognized target of allocating 20% of the national budget to education.

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.