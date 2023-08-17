ECOWAS Commits To Democratic, Credible Elections

By Perry B. Zordyu Email: zordyuperryb@gmail.com

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has stressed the need for a democratic credible election in October this year.

The regional body’s commitment comes following a one-day stakeholders forum with Presidential Candidates in the pending October 10 Elections held recently in Monrovia.

In its commitment, the Resident Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission in Liberia, Ambassador Josephine Nkrumah said the regional body remains committed to ensuring Liberia conducts credible, free, fair, and historic elections.

“We are confident with this gathering that the Farmington River Peace Agreement will be upheld, that the transformation of manual voter registration to biometric voters registration and the present of presidential candidates being displayed are all genuine facts of peaceful and credible elections,” Ambassador Nkrumah added.

The Regional Representative of the President of ECOWAS Commission in Liberia however, cautioned politicians to obligatorily abide, comply, and uphold to what they affixed their signature to at the Farmington Hotel in Margibi County as well as all relevant laws and regulations guiding these elections.

Ambassador Josephine Nkrumah furthered that ECOWAS has zero tolerance for violence in these elections and any politician who forfeit the pledge of peace will be handled according to national laws of Liberia including the laws of ECOWAS adding that they are to foster peace in every member country.

She maintained that the Code of Conduct that guides parties and their partisans to these elections must be truly adhered to and respected at all times and not only be seen in words but must be the moral contact that guides the actions of political authors.

“Let me clearly say that ECOWAS as a regional commission, guides its neutrality and objectivity and to that extend assures the people of Liberia that it will continue to showcase its strength and commitment to the 2023 peace agreement to democratically work to ensure a free, fair and inclusive elections,” Ambassador Josephine Nkrumah added.

Among other things, Ambassador Nkrumah lauded Liberians for the 20 years of existing peace since the signing of the Comprehensive Accra Peace Accord (CPA).

The Regional Representative of the President of ECOWAS Commission in Liberia spoke during a one-day stakeholder forum with presidential candidates organized by the National Elections Commission, the United Nations, and the Economic Community of Africa Sates in Monrovia.