ECOWAS, AYF End One-Day Election Peace Dialogue

By Mark B. Dumbar

A non-profit national youth-led organization established in 2017 under the banner of African Youth Fellowship AYF in partnership with the ECOWAS Volunteer Program in Championing Peace and Development has ended a one-day election peace dialogue among residents of the Peace Island community.

Addressing residents of District#10, Montserrado County over the weekend at the Peace Island Community Social and Administrative Hall, the Founder of the organization, Moses Buwee said the one thing that Liberians should have in mind is that after the elections are over they will come back as one people and one nation.

According to him, the event of peace dialogue among residents of District# 10, Montserrado County is to have a common understanding about how we can maintain the peace that we have enjoyed in the last eighteen years as a family.

Mr. Buwee further stated that the program of peace in Liberia has been heavily supported under the peaceful coexistence of the ECOWAS Volunteer Program with support from ECOWAS and implemented by the African Youth Fellowship in Liberia to keep maintaining the peace.

He mentioned that the African Youth Fellowship in Liberia’s focus is to promote peace among young people in every district and town.

Mr. Buwee disclosed that this is not the first time the organization has conducted such a program about peace in Liberia.

‘’Just a few months we conducted a program about peace in Gbarnga to young people,’’ He added.

According to him, the African Youth Fellowship mostly focuses on dialogue. “We believe that dialogue can help us understand how we can get the message from community dwellers, especially young people.”

He mentioned that the focus of the dialogue with community dwellers is about peaceful coexistence during elections and after elections. Mr. Buwee further stated that the dialogue is under the theme ‘’Vote Not to Fight’’ to every Liberian who will be voting on Tuesday, October 10 poll. ‘’We should vote and not fight as Liberians,’’ he warned.

He said if Liberians fight it means that the long years of peace will be destroyed alongside the country.

Mr. Buwee advised young people whose politicians usually use to carry out violence in the country to avoid every action of violence during the election process. ‘’If you fight, you will destroy your country, community and yourself,’’ he added.

He cautioned the young people of Peace Island Community to stay away from every form of violence that will lead to destroy their brothers and sisters. “Violence cannot build, but violence can destroy a nation,” he stressed.

Speaking also, the ECOWAS Volunteer Program member,Madam Janice V. Jones who is an Administrator and Finance Assistant has urged the young people of Peace Island Community to maintain the peace and stay away from election violence.

Madam Jones said the ECOWAS Volunteer Program is a flagship program that is under ECOWAS to deal with affairs that concern young people in Liberia.

She encouraged young people to take advantage of the ECOWAS Volunteer Program to enable them have some basic knowledge and skills that could benefit them tomorrow.

Madam Jones mentioned that the ECOWAS Volunteer Program has just recruited three new volunteers that are from Liberia to join the ECOWAS Volunteer Program making them twelve members.

She disclosed that today the ECOWAS Volunteer Program has six national members and six international members that are working along with ECOWAS. Madam Jones further encouraged young people to take advantage of the opportunities that are knocking on the door of every young person.

She urged young people to use their phones wisely online to get informed about many opportunities that can benefit them. ‘’Your phone should not only be used for liking and sharing on Facebook,’’ she added.

Madam Jones further stated that young people should make maximum use of the data in their phones to be informed about greater opportunities that will benefit them.