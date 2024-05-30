Liberia General News:BOAKAI CONSTITUTES COMMITTEE ON RICE

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has constituted a Committee on Rice to ensure the stability of the country’s staple.

According to a press statement issued yesterday and signed by Madam Kula Bonah Nyei Fofana, Presidential Press Secretary, the committee is expected to undertake the following tasks:

Formulate policy to ensure a constant and steady supply of rice in the country, develop strategies for accelerated local production of rice and import substitution, ensure Liberian participation in the importation and distribution of rice throughout the country, formulate policy for the effective reactivation and management of the Rice Stabilization Fund, create a database of rice, including price comparisons of major rice-producing countries and the grades of rice.

The Committee members include, Amb. Charles Minor, Chairman, Mr. David Vinton, Member; Mrs. Tenaky Toure Kaba, Member; Ministry of Agriculture, Member; Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Member; Ministry of Finance & Development Planning, Member; Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, Member and Fouta Corporation, Member.

Others are, National Port Authority, Member; Liberia Business Association, Member; Liberia Marketing Association, Member, National Transport Union of Liberia, Member; Liberia Bankers Association, Member; National Civil Society Council of Liberia, Member and Rural Women Organization of Liberia; Member.

The Committee is expected to begin work immediately.