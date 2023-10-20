Economy Recovery, Poverty Reduction Strides Evident in ArcelorMittal’s Job Creation Drive

In a remarkable tale of economic resurgence and poverty alleviation, ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has emerged as a pivotal player in the revitalization of Liberia’s economy since the end of war.

Notably in the counties of Grand Bassa, Bong, and Nimba the company places significant emphasis on local talent, and has generated employment but also empowered Liberians, making substantial strides toward reducing poverty and inequality in Liberia.

Through its expansive operations in the mining sector, ArcelorMittal Liberia has evidently breathed life into the local job market.

The company’s commitment to hiring Liberians has been the cornerstone of its impact.

Nearly 95% of senior management roles within the company are occupied by Liberians, many of whom hail from Grand Bassa, Bong, and Nimba Counties.

This not only provides a sense of ownership to the local population but also bolsters their financial prospects, with competitive salaries that enable them to contribute to local economic growth.

The significance of AML’s contribution goes beyond mere numbers as decent salaries paid to the local workforce have spurred a surge in demand for goods and services in the surrounding communities, directly impacting economic growth and poverty reduction.

This impact has far-reaching consequences, particularly in a nation grappling with high levels of poverty and inequality.

By fostering economic independence, ArcelorMittal is playing a vital role in mitigating the security threat posed by inequality.

Liberia’s national security hinges on addressing these disparities, and AML’s investment in its people and the economy is a significant step towards achieving this goal.

The jobs created by the company are not just employment opportunities but also vehicles for empowerment, ensuring that Liberians have a stake in the nation’s prosperity.

As a testament to its commitment, ArcelorMittal Liberia has recently accelerated its recruitment efforts, actively bringing in dozens of skilled and unskilled young Liberians to contribute to its massive Phase Two expansion project.

This project is poised to be a game-changer for the region, fulfilling AML’s promise of substantial job creation for Liberians, especially those residing in the host counties of Nimba, Bong, and Grand Bassa.

In a country where economic growth and poverty reduction are intertwined with stability and security, ArcelorMittal Liberia’s role in reshaping the landscape cannot be understated.

By creating jobs, empowering local talent, and addressing inequality, the company is not only mining iron ore but also mining the potential for a brighter and more equitable Liberia.