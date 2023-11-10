ECC Denies Having Link To UP War Room

The Election Coordinating Committee (ECC) has vehemently denied having any link with the Unity Party (UP)‘war room’ as alleged in a video circulating on social media.

In a release issued yesterday in Monrovia, ECC said its attention has been drawn to a video circulating on Facebook and other social media platforms in which the producer claimed that the Chairperson of the ECC, Cllr. Oscar Bloh was in the “war room” of the Unity Party (UP).

According to the ECC, the caption in the video and social media posts of one Mr. Manual Fle Chea also falsely claimed that Cllr. Bloh was in conversation with Mr. Amara Konneh intending to conspire with some workers of the National Elections Commission (NEC) to steal the pending run-off election.

“The ECC wishes to make it absolutely clear that the video is fake and malicious, and that the person in the video is not Cllr. Oscar Bloh. Cllr. Bloh has never visited the data center or “war room” of any political party, including the UP, and he has never had any conversation or meeting with Mr. Konneh,” the release added.

At the same time, ECC has assured the Liberian people, its international development partners, including USAID and the Embassy of Ireland, and all political parties that it will never compromise its independence and will remain a non-partisan national domestic observation group.

The ECC will continue to conduct its observation in a neutral and professional manner and update the Liberian public accordingly. We are committed to providing an independent assessment of the credibility of the conduct of elections in Liberia.

In the meantime, the ECC has started its step-down training of election observers across the country to observe the runoff election on November 14, 2023 and will update the public about observation findings in the coming days.