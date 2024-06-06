Early Childhood mentorship program on the Raise.

Monrovia-early childhood development mentorship project is a program designed to connect children pursuing a career in their field of studies.

Madam Rashell M.P. Scott a young mentee will on June 7,2024 officially launch her organization White Heart Initiative in Paynesville City.

The mentorship program will be carried out through regular meetings, seek guidance and support from mentors regarding specific challenges or questions they encounter in their work and studies.

Madam Rashell Scott is excited that such an initiative is set to be launched next week. An early childhood development mentorship project aims to provide a supportive and enriching experience for mentees as they develop the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the field of early childhood development.