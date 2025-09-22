E.J Roye Building To Be Turned Into Agriculture Bank

Abandoned E.J Roye Building the new building if renovated

The Government of Liberia is expected to embark on the renovation of the abandoned E.J Roye Building located on Ashmun Street, Monrovia.

According to information gathered, the Liberian Government has assured the public of a major renovation work on the building to be transformed into the National Agriculture Bank.

Other notable structures, including Hotel Africa, are also set for restoration as part of the government’s effort to repurpose and modernize key facilities for public use.

The Edward J. Roye Building is a wrecked skyscraper on Ashmun Street in the commercial district of Monrovia, the capital city of Liberia. Constructed as the headquarters of the True Whig Party, it was renamed the “E.J. Roye Memorial Building” in 1964. It is one of the most prominent buildings in the city.

The Edward J. Roye Building was built in 1965 as the headquarters of the True Whig Party, Liberia’s longtime ruling party. Named after President Edward James Roye, it once hosted major national events and symbolized prosperity.

After the 1980 coup and years of war, it was abandoned, looted, and left in ruin. Today, the building remains a landmark and symbol of Liberia’s political history and struggle for renewal.

In 2013, the Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf administration disclosed that it was taking eminent domain of the building having being accused of employing force and intimidation in the seizure of the grand Tue Whig Party (TWP) Headquarters.

But in a press statement issued in Monrovia on Wednesday, November 20, 2013 by a stalwart of the TWP, Mr. Reginald B. Goodridge, Sr., said government’s seizure of the party headquarters recognized by the National Elections Commission (NEC) was not only illogical, but an affront to Liberia’s emerging democracy.