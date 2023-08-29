Dubawa Trains Gov’ Institutions in Fact-checking, Digital Verification

The Center for Journalism Innovation and Development (Dubawa) has begun a three-day fact-checking master-class training intended for officials of government agencies and parastatals in Liberia.

The training which brought together over 20 participants began on Monday, August 28. The training is expected to end on August 30, 2023, in Monrovia and will include key officials from the National Elections Commission (NEC), the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, the Liberia Senate, and the Press Union of Liberia.

With support from the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), the training is expected to combat Information disorder by building the fact-checking and digital verification capacity of key officials in government institutions/agencies whilst ensuring trust and safety in the digital space.

The training will cover topics including; Democracy and Good Governance: The intersection between Accountability Journalism and civic participation, contemporary response to information disorder and online vices, fact-checking as a service and practice in any sector, practical sessions on digital verification tools, cyber-security and staying safe online.

Though DUBAWA has conducted similar training for state agencies in Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Nigeria and Ghana, it will be the first of its kind to be provided to officials in government business in Liberia.

At the opening of the training session, the Deputy Director Media for Literacy and Verification at Dubawa, Caroline Anipah said, ““At the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID/ Dubawa), we believe that access to quality and accurate information is critical in promoting democratic accountability and civic participation at all times, especially during electioneering periods.”

She added, “However, determining what is accurate, factual and authentic has become complex with the avalanche of false information online and offline and the sophistication of the purveyors of false information.”

“That’s why CJID/Dubawa with the support of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), has put this training together to build resilience, especially for state agencies,” she added.

Madam Anipah noted, “We hope that the knowledge and skills gained by the participants will be put to use in the upcoming elections and in their daily work.”