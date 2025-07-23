Drugs: ‎LDEA Officer Beaten to Death by Mob While Attempting Drug Arrest in Caldwell

‎By: Othello Sarweh Nimely

‎Monrovia, Liberia – July 23, 2025

‎A tragic incident has rocked the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) following the brutal killing of one of its officers by an angry mob in the Caldwell area, outside Monrovia.

‎According to eyewitness accounts, on the evening of July 22, 2025, Agent Emmanuel Paye had traveled to Caldwell to visit a friend. While in the area—specifically around the “Black Bottle Block,” a location known for illicit activities.

‎He Detecting a strong smell of narcotics,

‎Agent Paye reportedly encountered a group of individuals who were allegedly smoking illegal substances.

‎He confronted the group and demanded the surrender of a plastic bag believed to contain drugs. Tensions escalated after the group refused his request. In an effort to disperse the crowd and gain control of the situation, Agent Paye reportedly fired a warning shot.

‎However, instead of retreating, the group estimated about fifteen individuals became aggressive and overpowered the officer. He was chased from the scene and later caught in the Tubman Yard area of Dixville, where he was badly beaten to death.

‎Following the incident, the mob circulated rumors suggesting that the officer had been caught stealing—claims strongly denied by his family.

‎ Many people who known Described him as a respected and easy going person.

‎Up till News time no arrest have been confirmed, but the Liberia National Police say an investigation is underway to bring those responsible to justice.

‎The murder of Agent Paye has drawn widespread outrage on social media.

