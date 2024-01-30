Drugs Threat



By: Perry B. Zordyu

Monrovia-Jan-30-TNR: To combat narcotic substances in Liberia, President Joseph Nyumah Boakai has vowed to undergo a drug test along with his Vice President, Jeremiah Kpan Koung.

Delivering his first State of the Nation Address – SONA, to the 55th Legislature, the Liberian leader said the drug epidemic, especially the use of “kush” is an existential threat that is eating away the future of uprising youths, children, and the country.

“In this fight, me and my Vice President, we will be the first to take a drug test and I urge all others to follow,” he added.

“We must stand up and face this national security risk together. Given the need for immediate action to make good my pledge to the thousands of families burdened by this crisis, I am hereby declaring Drugs and Substance abuse as a Public Health Emergency. In this direction, I am establishing a multisectoralsteering committee comprising the following agencies: Ministry of Health – Chair, Ministry of Justice – Co-Chair, Ministry of Youth and Sports- Member, Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection – Member, Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) – Member, Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) – Member.