Dramatic Scene At Court

By: R. Joyclyn Wea

It was a dramatic scene when Jefferson Koijee, Mayor of the City of Monrovia alerted the court of being unsafe with water presented to him by Cllr. Amara Sheriff, one of the Counsels defending the legal interest of jailed Chief Justice Gloria Musu-Scott and three of her family members.

This left everyone who had witnessed the trial shocked. As a subpeona Witness, the defense as per practice, presented water to Koijee and later took back the water and drank the same.

But Koijee contested that it was a threat to him and informed the court and audience that Cllr. Sheriff will be responsible should anything go wrong or happen to him.

“I feel unsafe by the water presented to me by Cllr. Sheriff. Some of the water touched my hands,” he alerted.

Koijee took the witness stance on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, to testify about his link to a GSM number and the conversation he had with Mohammed Keita during the time frame of the incident. He was subpoenaed by the court predicated upon a request by Justice Scott’s lawyers.

Accordingly, Koijee confirmed that both GSM numbers belong to him. Our correspondent at the court disclosed that Major Koijee provided the number that is not in use to the police. He claimed it’s because as a public official, he does not want his number to go in the public.