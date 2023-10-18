Drama At Central Prison

Concerns are growing over the safety of prisoners around the country, particularly the Monrovia Central Prison after a mentally ill female reportedly caused panic on Thursday, October 12, 2023, in the female quarters of the prison.

The lady, who was taken to the South Beach Prison as a pretrial detainee, stretched several female correctional officers who struggled to subdue her using all professional means including physical containment.

In her rampage, the seemingly mad (crazy) woman physically attacked Justice Gloria Musu Scott’s Aunt (Old lady Rebecca Youdeh Wisner).

The female quarters of the Monrovia Central Prison are where former Chief Justice Gloria Musu Scott and three of her family members are detained while going through their trial in connection with the death of Charloe Musu.

Several civil society organizations and individual Liberians have over the years, raised concern about the safety of both inmates and correctional officers who are poorly equipped and are working in difficult situations in the various prisons.

Thursday’s incident has even increased the growing need to adequately equip correctional officers and prison officials and establish well-funded trauma counseling and mental health therapist facilities to handle such cases.

The mentally unstable woman in question has reportedly been taken out of the prison compound for possible medical and/or therapist attention.