Dorbor’s Foundation To Launch L$1m Women Empowerment Project

The Dorbor’s Foundation, a non-Political organization through it Chief Executive Officer, Cllr. Kuku Younger Dorbor has promised to launch a one million Liberian Dollars to empower women in district #3, Montserrado County.

Speaking in an interview Saturday September 9, 2023, at the Tony Medical Clinic in the Ballah Creek Community in Paynesville, Cllr. Dorbor said as schools are about to open; some parents are finding it difficult to send their children to school.

According to her, the initiative is intended to empower women in district #3 Montserrado County to be self-sufficient in catering to their children education in the District as the economy of the country continues to move in a negative direction.

The Dorbor’s Foundation CEO was quick to note that the one Million Liberian Dollars women empowerment is free from politics, adding that since she left power twelve years ago, she has been engaged with so many projects intended to assist the residents of district three in Montserrado County.

Cllr. Dorbor who is contesting on the ticket of the Collaborating Political Party (CPP) named scholarships, women Empowerment, operation of free vocational and academic schools as some of the initiatives that the Dorbor’s Foundation has been carrying out for the past years.

Elaborating on the second phase of male free circumcision at the Tony Medical Clinic in the Ballah Creek Community in Paynesville, Cllr. Dorbor disclosed that the initiative was made possible through some of her partners who she asked to assist her people with some medical outreach for the less fortunate people of the district to get some medical attention.

According to her, she was even surprised at the huge attendance, noting that she felt at this time many people have circumcised their children.

According to her, the CEO of the Redemption Investment Group who made a medical supplies donation valued over sixty thousand Liberia Dollars to assist in the process, she added that the donation is a life impacting one that will go a long way in the lives of the beneficiaries.

The Montserrado County District #3 candidate noted that the initiative is not about election, but having the mind to help people is her passion and she is always willing to assist other people who are in need as long as God can bless her, she must be able to bless those who are in dying needs.

The Dorbor’s Foundation CEO disclosed the launch of her official campaign is scheduled for October 1, 2023, she concluded by calling on the voters of District #3 Montserrado County to support her in the election process, stressing that when she wins comes October 10, 2023, health and other developmental initiatives will be the hallmark of her leadership and people of the district will feel what a real representation is in this contemporary time.

At Tony Medical Clinic, the babies’ mothers were seen jubilating with their children praising the District #3 Montserrado County Representative Candidate for what they described as a great help ever in the lives of their children.

“What Cllr. Dorbor has done for our children will forever be remembered because we were finding it difficult to get money for us to carry out this process, see my son is five years old and today he has been circumcised through the Dorbor’s Foundation where poor woman like me was to get twenty-five United States Dollars from for my son to be circumcised,” one of the beneficiaries lamented in tears.

The parents lauded Cllr. Kuku Y. Dorbor for the initiative; stressing that it has brought them a great relief from the worries of finding money to circumcise their children in this economic crisis faced by every citizens of the country.

Some of the beneficiaries disclosed that this is not the first time they are benefiting from the Dorbor’s Foundation, according to them, the Foundation was the brain behind their graduation from high school some years back when they could not afford to sponsor themselves to the completion of their high education.