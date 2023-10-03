“Don’t Vote Based On Nepotism”

Maryland County Senator James P. Biney has warned citizens not to vote on nepotism but on experience, capabilities, leadership skills and previous work.

The Maryland County Senator told Marylanders that the President is his friend but is unable to run the country’s affairs.

“Under President Weah’s leadership as President, Tubman University has fallen from the center of quality and excellence to the center of protest, corruption and lawlessness.” He said.However, Senator Biney said voting President Weah out will serve as a caveat to leaders in and around Liberia to industrially handle public offices with care.

According to the Maryland County lawmaker, President Weah has done his best but his best is unable to save the bad status of citizens including poor health care, corruption, bad governance, abuse of human rights and lack of security that is unique across Liberia.

Senator Jeremiah K. Koung and former Vice President Joseph Nyema Boakai are the best to lead Liberia if we must change and survive President Weah’s poor leadership,” Senator James P. Biney explained.