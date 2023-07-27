Don’t Let Them Succeed

After the meeting in the JMF Conference Hall NEC-HQ-BOC/AU/ECOWAS members

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU) Tuesday promised to work with the National Elections Commission (NEC) to ensure the smooth conduct of the October 10 General Elections.

The 13-person joint AU and ECOWAS delegation made the commitment on Tuesday, 24 July, after a one-day fact-finding discussion with authorities of NEC in Monrovia.

The head of the mission, Professor Attahiru Jega urged members of the Board of Commissioners to have unity of purpose, and cohesion and work together to ensure that politicians who want to do everything possible to achieve their personal objectives do not succeed in undermining the electoral process.

Professor Jega disclosed that some of the delegation members will form part of the observer missions that will be deployed in Liberia and they were looking forward to celebrating the best elections ever to be conducted in Liberia.

He noted that overseeing the ensuing elections “is a responsibility that they must discharge to the best of the abilities of NEC because history will come and absorb you.”

The Chairperson of NEC, Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah described the discussions as fruitful and thanked the delegation for coming.

She said the discussion provided the Commission the opportunity to provide first-hand information of its activities including challenges and what are the forward-looking strategies it intends to implement to ensure a better electoral process moving toward the Elections.

Other members of the mission are Ambassador Calixte Mbari, AU mission head, Dr. Abdel Fatu Musah, Commissioner for Peace and Security, and the Chairpersons of the Electoral Commissions of Ghana and Senegal.