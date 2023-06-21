MONROVIA-Ahead of the October 10, 2023 Legislative and Presidential Elections, Information Minister Ledgerhood J. Rennie has predicted an overwhelming victory for President George M. Weah.

The MICAT boss disclosed that the Liberian leader has made significant efforts in transforming the country over the years something that will lead to an overwhelming victory for Mr. Weah.

Minister Rennie also believes that the recent endorsement of the second term bid of President Weah by 56 members of the Legislature is a testament to the work and deliverables being enormously executed by the Liberian President in just a period of five years despite the huge challenges inherited from the past regime.

Speaking recently at MICAT Regular Press Briefing in Monrovia, Rennie who is the official spokesman of the Liberian government said, “I want to say as we move toward the General Elections, the debate is continuing to narrow down. What do I say so, I say so because it is becoming clearer and clearer who the people of Liberia want.”

He added that it signifies the dedication and hard work of the Weah-led government, accentuating that the Legislators took instruction from their people and said to Liberians and the rest of the world that their people are poised and ready to give the President a second term so that he can continue his developmental initiatives of the country.

“So, in their resounding moves, 56 Lawmakers if you do your mathematics, you will know that each district contains if you want to put a number of how many each Representative represents and if you look at ethnic demographics of our country, there is no doubt in my mind that October 10 is almost a done deal,” the Minister asserted.

Even in space of electioneering activities, according to Minister Rennie, President Weah continues to carry out his developmental agenda, pointing to the recent dedication by the President of the refurbished and newly constructed buildings of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) at EBK barracks in Margibi County.

He said the refurbishment of barracks are taking place across the country so that the men and women in arms can have conducive facilities to reside in order to continue to perform their military duties to the country.

In terms of developments, Minister Rennie asserted that the government has done a lot even in the absence of the United Nations peacekeepers which he said invested millions of dollars in the Liberian economy during the past regime.

He said the absence of UNMIL created a huge vacuum that the Weah government continues to overcome by developing the country with the little that is available in the economy.

He highlighted that the President, in his wisdom, ended the hardships that students used to undergo in the past when they were about to write their WASSCE.

Commenting on the area of health, Minister Rennie averred that before Liberian Chief Executive ascended to power, there were about 2000 health workers who were about to lose their jobs, but the President being the leader of the people, reinstated them and placed them back on the national payrolls, indicating that the government also augmented Doctors salary from US$700-2000 and sent 19 health practitioners out of the country for training in different areas of specialization.

Minister Rennie said the Weah-led government is touching all areas, developing or constructing primary roads with asphalt pavement, adding that these are what the people of Liberia have and will look at to reelect President Weah for another six years.