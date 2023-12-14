District #6 To Get First Mini Bank

By: Perry B. Zordyu

Montserrado County District #6 is expected to benefit a mini bank that will ease their banking and saving of money. The mini bank when completed will be the first ever bank in the district to be constructed by a single lawmaker.

Disclosing this, the two times Representative of the district, Samuel Enders told reporters that it comes as a result of part of his campaign promises made in the just ended October 10 elections.

“As promised to our people in the just ended Election, we made a promised to provide quality education, good health system, mini bank and micro-loan to help promote our youths and women in the county,” Rep. Enders added.

He furthered that all efforts in building a mini bank in the district for the people is gearing success and completed it will be a highly contributing factor to residents of the district.

At the same time, Representative Samuel Enders has also stressed that the coming months, the people of Montserrado County including the people of District #6, stand to benefit the first children hospital in the District #6, Montserrado County.

He maintained that this is part of his plan in bringing relief to the people of his constituency referencing to the Heaven Care Medical Hospital which kids between ages 0-6 are benefiting from a tuition-free institution and has also empowered over hundreds of professional Liberian Nurses across the county.

The head of the district therefore urged all citizens and residents to join hands together in making Liberia a great nation.