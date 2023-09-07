Diplomatic Passports on Sale For US$200,000?

Investigators have unearthed a deep-rooted cartel involved in the sale of Liberian diplomatic passports, with prices soaring as high as US$200,000 per passport.

The evidence, displayed during a recent talk show, Spoon Talk, included a collection of approximately 12 passports that had allegedly been wrongfully obtained through this illicit scheme.

The investigators’ findings have sent shock-waves throughout Liberia, as the sale of diplomatic passports not only undermines the nation’s security but also raises serious concerns about the integrity and credibility of high-ranking officials within the government. The exorbitant price tags attached to these passports suggest a lucrative black market driven by illicit financial gain and the abuse of diplomatic privileges.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Legal Affairs, Dewey Gray is alleged to be linked to this fraud. The long-serving foreign ministry official could not be reached for comment on the allegation. However, another source at the ministry says, Madam Gray can only give out passports on the President’s order at and times in the absence of the Liberian leader, the Foreign Minister’s mandate.

The revelation of a Kenyan national’s involvement in this criminal operation adds another layer of complexity to the situation. The individual in question has been captured in a photograph alongside Vice President Jewel Taylor, raising questions about the extent of his connections within the Liberian Government. Rumors of a meeting with President Weah have only intensified speculation regarding the level of complicity among top officials.

This latest discovery comes just a few years after another major passport scandal was unearthed. It can be recalled that one foreign ministry employee who fled the country revealed how Liberian passports are been systematically sold around the world, at times to criminals.

The sale of diplomatic passports at such exorbitant prices not only fuels corruption but also poses severe security risks for Liberia and the international community. These wrongfully obtained passports can be exploited by individuals with malicious intent, potentially enabling them to engage in criminal activities, evade justice, or even threaten national and global security.

The Liberian people and the international community demand swift and thorough investigations into this scandal. It is crucial that those responsible for this criminal enterprise, including the alleged Kenyan national, are identified, apprehended, and subjected to the full force of the law. Additionally, there must be a comprehensive review of the passport issuance process, with enhanced security measures implemented to prevent further abuses.

President Weah and his administration must address these serious allegations with utmost seriousness and transparency. The Liberian people deserve a government that prioritizes the rule of law, accountability, and national security over personal gain. Restoring public trust and upholding the integrity of Liberia’s diplomatic passport system should be immediate priorities for the government.

As this investigation unfolds, it is essential that the international community supports Liberia’s efforts to combat corruption and strengthen its governance institutions. Collaboration between nations is crucial in ensuring that diplomatic passports are not abused and that those who engage in such criminal activities are brought to justice, regardless of their position or nationality.

Diplomatic passports are official travel documents issued by governments to individuals who are engaged in diplomatic or official government business. These passports confer certain privileges and immunities, providing diplomats and government officials with legal protection and facilitating their travel for official purposes.

The allure of diplomatic passports for criminals lies in the privileges and immunities that come with them. These passports can provide individuals with a cloak of legitimacy and protection, making it easier for them to evade scrutiny and engage in illicit activities. Some of the key advantages that attract criminals to diplomatic passports include Immunity from prosecution: Diplomatic immunity shields individuals from the jurisdiction of foreign courts and grants them immunity from civil and criminal prosecution. This can be exploited by criminals to carry out illegal activities without fear of legal consequences.

Easier travel and border crossing: Diplomatic passports often come with expedited processing at immigration checkpoints, allowing holders to bypass regular security screenings and border controls. This can facilitate the movement of criminals across borders, making it easier for them to engage in illicit activities on an international scale.

It enhances credibility and access: Possessing a diplomatic passport can lend an air of credibility and legitimacy to individuals, making it easier for them to gain access to high-profile events, meetings, or individuals. This can be exploited by criminals to gain the trust of unsuspecting victims or to facilitate fraudulent schemes.

The involvement of government officials in the sale of diplomatic passports to con artists and criminals is a result of corruption and greed. Some officials may view the sale of these passports as an opportunity for personal financial gain. They exploit their positions of power and authority to engage in illicit activities, disregarding the potential risks and consequences for national security and the reputation of their country.

The sale of diplomatic passports to criminals not only compromises the integrity of the passport system but also undermines the trust and credibility of the government. It erodes public confidence in the ability of officials to uphold the rule of law and protect national interests. Furthermore, it can strain diplomatic relations between countries, as the abuse of diplomatic privileges reflects poorly on the issuing nation.

To combat the abuse of diplomatic passports, governments must strengthen their passport issuance processes, enhance security features, and establish robust mechanisms for monitoring and auditing. Additionally, strict penalties and accountability measures should be in place to deter government officials from engaging in corrupt practices.

International cooperation and information sharing among countries are also crucial in detecting adman preventing the misuse of diplomatic passports. By working together, nations can share intelligence, collaborate on investigations, and implement measures to identify and apprehend criminals who exploit diplomatic privileges.

In the case of Liberia, putting security measures in place to halt the illicit crime will be difficult since those linked to the sale are top officials, some of them allegedly sitting in the offices of the President. Source: gnnliberia.