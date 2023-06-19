Dillon Breaks silence

MONROVIA-Montserrado County Senator, Abraham Darius Dillon has disclosed details of a meeting he had with former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf weeks ago.

He made the disclosure recently when he served as a guest on a local radio talk show, “The Spoon Talk.”

Senator Dillon stated that Madam Sirleaf supports Mr. Cummings and narrated that he received a call requesting a meeting with Madam Sirleaf days after Amb. Joseph Boakai failed to select Senator Lawrence as his Vice running mate.

According to him, the one-on-one meeting with Madam Sirleaf lasted for about 30 minutes and they were later joined by the CPP Standard-bearer, Mr. Alexander Cummings, and the Liberty Party National Chairman, Musa Hassan Bility.

Mr. Dillon further disclosed that their conversation was centered on Senator Nyonblee Karngar Lawrence going as a Vice Running mate to Mr. Cummings and his endorsement for the Cummings-Lawrence ticket.

Dillon at the same time, stated that he immediately made some conditional commitments which he later saw that there was no good fate from the other party, therefore cutting every talk he had with the Cummings team off.

“I’m not going to be a part of rewarding anybody that got Liberty Party in shambles, he cried. He accused Mr. Cummings of taking every instruction from Madam Sirleaf and Mr. Bility.

The Montserrado County lawmaker furthered that the Cummings-Brumskine ticket was the instruction and advice from the former Liberian leader, Madam Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

He, however, acknowledged that it is the right of Madam Sirleaf to choose whomever she deems necessary to support.

Weeks ago, the former President tweeted; “I wish Senator Dillon the best in his political endeavors, I hope he will continue to expose those democratic principles of freedom of expression and choice.”

When asked about his thoughts about the tweet, Sen. Dillon thanked and appreciated the former President and also stated that he respects the wordings, but Madam Sirleaf was simply saying, “shut up your mouth, I have my choice too,” Dillon among other things concluded.