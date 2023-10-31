Montserrado County Electoral District #10 Representative, Yekeh Kolubah has described as devilish his appointment by the Unity Party Alliance as Deputy Campaign Chair in Montserrado.

On Sunday, the Unity Party Alliance indicated in a Press Release by Mohammed Ali that it has appointed Representative Kolubah and Nya Twayen as Deputy Campaign Chair in Montserrado County and Campaign Coordinator in Nimba County respectively.

According to the release, the appointment is intended to reinforce the party’s commitment to unseating President George Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change in the ensuing presidential runoff election slated for November 14 this year.

But addressing a news conference a few hours after his appointment, Representative Kolubah disclosed that the decision reportedly taken by the UP-Campaign Team Spokesperson Mo Ali and the party was unilateral, adding that he was never consulted.

He also stressed that both Mr. Ali and executives of the opposition Unity Party have always disrespected him as evidenced by the appointment without his consent.

According to him, although his vote is reserved for the UP standard bearer Joseph Boakai, neither the party flag bearer nor its vice standard bearer Jeremiah Koung, and others have recognized his commitment to democratically unseating President Weah.

The controversial lawmaker noted that the Unity Party did not think of his appointment until they heard about his pending press conference, something that triggered their decision.