MONROVIA-The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning with support from all United Nations and Development Partners has today started an eight-day joint Sector Portfolio Performance Review (SPPR).

The event which is currently ongoing at the Ministerial Complex overarching objective is to improve transparency, mutual accountability, effectiveness, and decision-making in the management of development financing. The SPPR is expected to.

This event will also serve as the launch for the study on “Drivers of Sustainable and Inclusive Development”. This study is intended to inform development factors in the country.

Facilitate a high-level policy and program dialogue meant to review the performance of each budget sector, identify gaps, and improve on the implementation of agreed programs in the sectors under DPs funded initiatives and the interlink with GOL planned programs.

Facilitate increased coordination in DPs’ financed programs/projects and provide a forum for the cross-fertilization of ideas, experiences, and information sharing across all sectors.

Provide a platform for the stocktaking of annual sectoral achievements and identify opportunities for future collaboration meant to improve development cooperation.

Strengthen coordination of development cooperation efforts, capacity to effectively coordinate stakeholder engagements, management of partner resources, improve management cycle and improve data collection to support the implementation of the PAPD and the “Liberia rising 2030” national vision.

The United Nations and development partners in Liberia have resolved to continue strengthening collaboration and coordination with the Government; especially, on sustainable development, building on agreed UN/GOL coordination mechanisms for dialogue, development cooperation, and mutual accountability for the benefit of the people of Liberia.