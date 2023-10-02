With just days to the conduct of the much-anticipated Presidential and Legislative Elections, first time voters in Tappita City, Nimba County have crowned President George Manneh Weah as Development King of Liberia.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the happy first time voters, while crowning the Liberian leader hailed him for his tremendous development across Liberia. According to them, the developmental initiatives by President Weah are unprecedented and as such, needs to be acknowledged and appreciated to the core.

They named road construction, hospitals, free tuition and WASSCE fares, women and youth empowerment among others as developmental initiatives which are all evidence and tangibles that warrant his reelection.

“He is our redeemer and the best choice to deliver our country,” they added. They assured him of massive campaign and support to his reelection bid.

Young people especially first time voters made up over 60℅ of the voting population of the country as such, their overwhelming support to President Weah speaks volume and appears to be a numerical boost towards the second one term mandate of the ruling establishment. The change that they so desire has come and they are committed to the one round victory, they noted.

Receiving his certificate of appreciation and Development King Crown from the first time voters, President Weah commended the young people for reposing confidence in him to serve them. Weah rallied Nimbians’ support for his reelection bid in order to continue on the path of development.

“Let us join forces to help develop Liberia together,” he re-emphasized. According to the Liberian leader, this is their time and they need to seize the opportunity to foster peace, development and reconciliation across the country. CDC government he stated is the real rescuer due to the many tangibles over the years,” the reasoned.

“I love to work, I love to make impact and I am committed to leaving a lasting legacy for my people,” he maintained. As evidence of his branded talk and do name, Weah constructed bridges, roads , clinics and hospitals in rural Liberia and promised to do more for them in his second six years mandate.

“Give me the second change so that I can continue with more developments across Liberia,” he noted.