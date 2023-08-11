Desist From Power Theft

Dr. Lawrence D. Sekajipo, Chairman of the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC) has emphatically stated that the commission will not tolerate or support power theft in Liberia.

During an interactive session with residents of Jallah Town on August 9, 2023, Dr. Sekajipo emphasized that power theft has detrimental effects on the economy. He underscored that if every citizen fulfills their responsibility by paying their electricity bills, the overall cost of power can be reduced.

Power theft, he explained, encompasses a range of illegal activities including unauthorized connections, tampering with supply equipment, bypassing meters, and other unlawful consumption of electricity. Dr. Sekajipo stressed that power theft not only poses safety risks but also leads to financial losses for utility companies, resulting in reduced quality of service and increased costs for legitimate customers.

Highlighting the context of Liberia’s post-civil war efforts, Dr. Sekajipo acknowledged the challenges the electricity sector has faced and expressed the commission’s commitment to rebuilding and improving it.

He emphasized that LERC’s primary role is to facilitate a transparent and responsible environment for obtaining electricity, providing consumers with clear guidelines, and ensuring the proper functioning of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC).

Dr. Sekajipo stated, “Today’s meeting aims to educate you about your roles and responsibilities as consumers and what you can expect from LEC as your service provider.”

As a call to action, he urged all citizens to take an active role in safeguarding the electricity sector, stressing that power theft affects the entire community and hampers progress for all. “When a certain group engages in electricity theft, the repercussions affect everyone,” he warned.

The Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission remains resolute in its mission to combat power theft, and encourage responsible energy consumption, for the benefit of all Liberian citizens.