Designing The Future Of Monrovia Together

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Monrovia City Corporation has successfully convened another round of stakeholder validation workshop to review its 2025-2029 Strategic Plan.

This crucial event marked a significant step in finalizing the City’s strategic framework for the next five years.

The workshop, held on August 20, 2025, brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, from the city and local government actors such as commissioners, community leaders and elders as well as the governor of the Borough of New Kru Town, among others, all of whom expressed their appreciation to the mayor and the city council for ensuring that the process is participatory and people centered.

The primary objectives of the workshop were to sensitize stakeholders on the importance of the City’s first strategic plan, garner support for the process and to solicit the input of the stakeholders in areas that were not captured, aligning the plan with stakeholder expectations and aspirations, leveraging their experiences to inform strategic directions to ensure stakeholder ownership.

During the event, Monrovia City Mayor John-Charuk Siafa, emphasized the necessity of having a strategic plan, stating, “We believe to move this city forward it is imperative we have a plan that will guide our actions to be able to deliver strategically.”

“As we unveil the five years strategic plan, the Monrovia We Want, we do so with a clear conviction, the future of our capital will not be inherited by default. It must be constructed by design,” he noted.

The MCC’s Five Years Strategic Plan is founded on five transformative pillars that include, Governance, Economy, Environment, Sustainable Communities, and Digitization which are the primary concerns of residents ranging from the creation of jobs and the collection of refuse to the resilience of our climate and availability of digital resources.

The city government’s five years strategic plan is a turning point from intention to action and it was developed in alignment with President Joseph Boakia’s ARREST AGENDA for Inclusive Development (AAID), the Greater Monrovia Urban Development Strategy (GMUDS), Sustainable Development Goal 11, MCC 2024, Needs Assessment and Liberia’s Local Government Act of 2018.

As Monrovia strives to become an enviable modern African city, ‘ THE MONROVIA WE WANT ‘ strategic plan, serves as a guide for fair growth, environmental justice and digital change.

Liberia’s Capital Monrovia, is home to more than 33.5% of the country’s population. The city is confronted with a variety of urban challenges, unplanned expansion, inadequate infrastructure, and climate vulnerability amongst others.

Throughout the workshop, the participants engaged in robust discussions and provided valuable feedback on various aspects of the strategic plan. They provided an in-depth view, shared insights and proposed actionable recommendations.

Mayor John-Charuk Siafa expressed immense gratitude to all the stakeholders for their active involvement and constructive contributions, as the feedback and recommendations gathered will be vital for the forward March of the city of Monrovia.

Meanwhile, the draft copy of the Strategic Plan is expected to submitted to the members of the city council for their consideration and subsequent approval.