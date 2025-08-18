Deputy State Minister Kruah Shifts Drugs Blame

Othello Sarweh Nimely

The Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, Atty. Cornelia Kruah, has linked the proliferation of illicit drugs in District #13 to the US$100 Million cocaine bust of 2022.

‎According to her, the drugs seized in 2022 did not all leave the district, alleging that some remained behind and are now causing serious harm to residents.

However, it is gathered that the drugs was burned at the Barclay Training Center in the presence of the United Nations, US Embassy officials and Liberian government representatives from the LDEA, police and others.

‎Minister Kruah made the statement over the weekend while addressing an audience during a drug awareness campaign at the Nigerian Shop Field in Gardnerville.

Recall that in October 2022, the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), with support from U.S. security authorities, seized 520 kilograms of cocaine valued at US$100 million from a cold storage facility in the Topoe Village community, District #13.

‎Madam Kruah emphasized that remnants of that very consignment are still negatively impacting the lives of young people in the district.

‎She described the drug situation in Montserrado County, particularly District #13, as “abnormal”.

‎The campaign, organized by the Drug Awareness and Resistance Movement, brought together young people from across District #13. Participants marched through the principal streets carrying placards with anti-drug messages.

‎During the program, LDEA Gardnerville Commander, Ezekiel Ben, pledged his cooperation with community groups in combating drug abuse. He highlighted the devastating effects of narcotics and urged consumers to desist, while encouraging citizens to report suspected dealers.

‎The awareness event followed recent viral videos showing several young men in a state of trauma after consuming a new substance known as “Tension.”

‎Since President Joseph Boakai declared drug abuse a “national emergency,” several civil society and youth groups have stepped up community awareness campaigns across the country.

‎However, Minister Kruah’s remarks sparked mixed reactions among residents who attended the program, with many expressing concerns over her claim that drugs from the 2022 seizure are still circulating in the community.