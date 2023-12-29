Deputy Speaker Koffa Boycotts Session

Reports emanating from the Capitol Building, the seat of the National Legislature has revealed that that Deputy Speaker J Fonati Koffa boycotted Legislative Session today and vowed never to sit under the gavel of Speaker Bhofal Chambers.

According to reports, the Deputy Speaker’s decision to boycott session today was due to allegations levied against him by Speaker Chambers, citing that he supported candidates against him during the just ended Presidential and Legislative Elections on October 10, 2023.

Policitcal observers says the action of the Deputy Speaker was very unprofessional and could ruin his chances of becoming Speaker of the 55th National Legislature.

“Representative Koffa is being praised by his followers as a true reconciler but his actions today don’t demonstrate that he is a true reconciler,” said a political commentor. He added, “Rep. Koffa needs to slow down a bit and rethink his strategy.”

Some lawmakers at the House of Representatives noted, “Fighting Chambers at this crucial time as well as vowing not to attend session under the gavel of Speaker Chambers till 2024 is a bad style of leadership and disservice to the people of Grand Kru County who elected him to represent their socioeconomic interests.”

Another Representative added, “He is proceeding in error and must do the needful. This is my honest advice, even though I am supporting his Speakership bid.”