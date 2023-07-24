DEPUTY SPEAKER BAGS GOLDEN IMAGE OUTSTANDING AWARD

By: Perry B. Zordyu Email: zordyuperryb@gmail.com

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa has been honored with the 2023 Golden Image Outstanding Award in the category of empowerment.

Representative Fonati Kofaa was honored over the weekend at the Golden Image Award ceremony held at the Monrovia City Hall.

The organizing committee said Deputy Speaker Kofa has proven captivating and possesses all the attributes listed in the selected criteria thus claiming the winner of the Golden Image Outstanding Award.

The Deputy Speaker was among several other individuals awarded the prestigious Golden Image Awards in different categories last Thursday evening in Monrovia.

Ambassador Juli Endee, Executive Director of Liberia Crusaders for Peace said Cllr. Kofa selection follows a thorough research and vetting of names and profiles of individuals, organizations, and countries that were submitted by a network of national and international committee members to the National Secretariat of the Golden Image Award for scrutiny in September 2022.

Ambassador Endee furthered that this year marks the 13th Edition of the Golden Image Award since its founding in 2011, and the award ceremony is being convened this year as it has been for the last five years, by President George Weah.

Cllr. Koffa who represents the people of District #2, Grand Kru County award was triggered by the tremendous empowerment carried out by the lawmaker some of which include the promotion of media diversity in Grand Kru County by constructing two radio stations (Ahteena Radio and the Voice of Sasstown), the renovation of two health facilities and providing support for subsidizing over 100 volunteer teachers, scholarships to over 1,300 students in elementary, secondary, and tertiary institutions as well as the construction of two universal towers in Parluken and Dweken respectively, among others.

The Golden Image Award is an annual national Liberian merit award event with an outcome of a vision that was conceived by the Liberia Crusaders for Peace 12 years ago and as such the vision is premised on the need to honor and celebrate unsung heroes whose contributions to society, ranging from peace, development through investment, health, education, leadership, democracy, justice, human rights, arts, culture, and other human development initiatives nationally or internationally, often go unnoticed.

In recent times, the African Leadership Magazine (ALM) named Liberia’s Deputy Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa as “African Outstanding Lawmaker of the Year” in London, the United Kingdom in recognition of his Legislative Excellence Empowerment to society.

Meanwhile, the award ceremony was graced by President George Manneh Weah and other dignitaries and high core government officials which was held on the night of Thursday, July 20, 2023, in the Ballroom of the Monrovia City Hall.

The event was organized by the Liberia Crusaders for Peace in collaboration with other national partners.

Receiving the award, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa expressed optimism and overwhelmingly pledged his support to the Liberia Crusaders for Peace in times of difficulty.

He noted that it is of great pleasure to be named and honored promising that he has regained full courage to continue fostering and building up young through empowerment.

Deputy Speaker Fonati Koffa then urged permanent citizens to see his award as a means of elevating the young in society and putting them in places of hope.