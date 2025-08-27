Deputy LDEA Boss Exposed And Suspended

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Chief of Operations Unit of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) is allegedly behind drug dealers and also promoting drugs consumption in his community and other places.

Abraham Okai Payne, known as Unit 704, was caught on video recording ordering LDEA Agents to release his daughter who was allegedly caught with huge quantity of narcotic substances in the community.

On the video which is circulating on social media, the LDEA Chief of Operations is heard ordering the LDEA Agents to release his daughter to return home.

Unit 704 told the agent, “Go and give her the phone, don’t cut that phone off; your senior officer calling you then you refusing? You will not wear that uniform again,” Payne further threatened the agent.

When Payne quizzed the lady whether she was beaten, she responded, “Yes daddy, they beat me with rotten, they finished beating me.” Payne questioned the agent whether the lady was caught in a ghetto smoking or selling drugs but the agent responded that the lady was caught (nude) with some group of men in a zinc-round house with drugs.

According to the agent, the lady put up stiff resistance by attacking one of the agents at which time two parcels of drugs were caught with her. But the LDEA Chief of Operations demanded that the lady be released to her sister.

“Chief, this lady was caught with drugs and we are investigating her; people are here to guarantee her,” the agent told the LDEA Deputy boss. When Payne insisted for the release of the lady, the agent said, “Sir, please allow me do my job.”

This aggravated the LDEA Chief of Operations and threatened unspecified actions against the agent for refusing his order. “That girl is my daughter you understand me? Your release her to her sister let she go home,” Col. Payne demanded.

When the agent in charge insisted, the Chief of Operations in angry tone said, “I’m talking to you then you telling me that you doing a piece of job? Wait I’m coming to Careysburg. there you will report to my office tomorrow morning,” he angrily told the agent.

When the agent who was in charge told him (Payne) to allow him do his job, he threatened the agent with unspecified actions if he refuses to release the lady who he (Payne’s) claimed to be his daughter.

In the video, the LDEA Agent said the lady was caught (nude) with some parcels of narcotic substances along with group of guys in a house.

According to report, Abraham Okai Payne was dismissed before by the former Director of LDEA Marcus Soko because of the same drugs trafficking. It is also reported that Unit 704 was brought back in the system by his uncle, who’s the current Director.

Meanwhile, the LDEA has suspended Mr. Payne pending investigation.

Hiw suspension comes following the emergence of an audio recording allegedly implicating him instructing the release of his daughter who was reportedly arrested in a ghetto.

An LDEA release stated that The officer’s alleged action undermines the agency fight against drugs.

Social media has been flooded with audio of the Officer allegedly threatening a junior officer to release his daughter or risk losing his job.

The Director General of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, Anthony K. Souh said such allegation when proven undermines the integrity of the Agency and compromise the fight against illicit drugs.

“The LDEA reiterates its zero-tolerance policy on unprofessional and unethical conduct and assures the public that no officer, regardless of position or rank is spared when caught in any unprofessional conduct”, Mr. Souh said.

Mr. Payne has been reportedly suspended and referred to the Board of Internal Inquiry and Professional Standards (BIIPS) for a thorough investigation.