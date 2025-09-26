Deputy Foreign Minister Gray Appointed ECOWAS Resident Representative To Togo.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that Cllr. Deweh E. Gray, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs has been officially appointed to represent the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in the Republic of Togo.

Cllr. Gray’s appointment is the result of a successful application submitted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Liberia, which actively promotes Liberia’s representation at international organizations under the leadership of Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Following a competitive vetting process, Cllr. Gray was selected from among three nominees submitted to ECOWAS by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs received the agreement confirming the selection on June 28, 2025, thereby paving the way for Cllr. Gray to formally assume her new role.

Speaking on the appointment, Foreign Minister Nyanti, expressed pride in the Deputy Minister’s achievement, noting that her elevation is not only a personal honor but also a testament to Liberia’s leadership and credibility within ECOWAS.

“Deputy Minister Gray has demonstrated unwavering commitment, professionalism, and dedication to Liberia and to regional integration. Her appointment is an affirmation of Liberia’s continued contribution to the advancement of the ECOWAS vision, but also a testament to the rising of Liberia on the international stage,” Foreign Minister Nyanti stated.

As ECOWAS Resident Representative in Lomé, Togo, Cllr. Gray will be responsible for fostering stronger collaboration between ECOWAS and the Government of Togo, supporting initiatives on peace and security, advancing economic development programs, and promoting the shared values of democracy and good governance across the West African sub-region.

This prestigious appointment reflects not only Cllr. Gray’s outstanding record of service to the Republic of Liberia but also her long-standing contributions to regional cooperation and integration within the ECOWAS community.

The Ministry further extends its gratitude to ECOWAS for recognizing the capabilities of a Liberian diplomat to serve in such a significant capacity, underscoring Liberia’s active engagement and leadership role within the regional body.

Deputy Minister Gray’s appointment adds to Liberia’s growing representation in international and regional institutions, signaling the nation’s reemergence as a trusted partner in global and regional affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulates Cllr. Deweh E. Gray on this new assignment and assures her of the Government of Liberia’s full support as she undertakes this important diplomatic mission on behalf of ECOWAS in the Republic of Togo. The Ministry also thanks the President of the ECOWAS Commission for his support during this process and assures him of Liberia’s commitment to the unity and peace of the Community.