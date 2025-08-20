Dep. MICAT Boss Defends Pres. Boakai Japan Trip , Delegation

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Jamesetta D Williams

The Deputy Minister For Press and Public Affairs at the Ministry of Information has defended President Joseph Boakai’s ongoing engagement in Japan, stressing that the President’s trip is aimed at marketing Liberia to the world, making the case for investment, partnership and cooperation.

Addressing MICAT’s regular press briefing Tuesday, Mr. Daniel O Sando said President’s participation in the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) in Japan is not about leisure or protocol, highlighting that his “itinerary includes a series of important meetings with major international institutions and private sector actors.”

He disclosed that President Boakai will visit the Toshiyaki Medical Facility, which is one of Japan’s largest healthcare networks that has supported Liberia’s medical system by donating dialysis machines during the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Sando said the engagement at the largest healthcare networks is to strengthen health cooperation and attract additional support for JFK and the country’s broader health sector.

According to Minister Sando, President had meeting with the management of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), a partnership he said has produced tangible results including the construction of the Somalia Drive/ELWA Junction Road, now known as the Japan Freeway.

“Through this renewed engagement, the President is ensuring that upcoming projects including the rehabilitation of the Johnson Street corridor and the extension of roadworks through Red Light and beyond continue to move forward,” Sando revealed.

“The meeting with the African Development Bank, the Export-Import Bank of Japan, and other financial institutions conversations are crucial to unlocking resources for Liberia mining, agriculture, education, and commerce sectors,” he stressed.

Defending the huge delegation traveling with the President, Sando said each of them is part of the mission, while emphasizing the President’s engagement with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on support for Liberia’s development priorities, particularly in governance, community empowerment, and institutional reform.

The composition of the delegation is deliberate, he said, adding that every minister and official with the President is there to secure sector-specific partnerships.

“This is how government works ,the President leads, but his team ensures that opportunities translate into real projects that benefit Liberians at home,” Sando noted.

Also, the Deputy Information Minister revealed: “International youth fellowship and other civil society engagements aimed at fostering people-to-people ties, skills exchange, and youth development.”

Minister Sando cautioned trivialize and Politicize of the president been accompanied by Minister’s, saying that the president trip is not about protocol, but about substance, ensuring that Liberia is represented in every sector where opportunities exist.