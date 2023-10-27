Defeated Lawmakers Take Early Exit From Capitol

Report from the Capitol Hill, the seat of the National Legislature says several defeated lawmakers have begun packing their belongings and leading the ground of the Capitol Building early to avoid any form of embarrassment.

Some of the defeated Representatives and Senators were seen hurriedly packing their belongings in pickup trucks and other vehicles to take an early exit as the 55th Legislature prepares to begin sessions early next year.

“This is a cleaver move on the parts of these guys sensing that any delay will catch up with them and could be disgrace in the process,” a lady believed to be a staffer at the Capitol Building said in disbelief.

With a little over two months for them in their respective positions, some lawmakers of the 54th Legislature who were defeated in the recent Presidential Legislative Elections have started vacating their offices to make way for incoming lawmakers of the 55th Legislature.

Early Thursday, October 10, 2023, Legislative reporters, staff,and visitors at the Legislature witnessed the removal of several materials from the office of Montserrado County District #2 Representative Jimmy Smith and others including outgoing District Eight Representative Moses Acarous Gray known as ‘The General.’