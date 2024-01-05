Dean, Wolokolie’s confirmation hearing set for Friday

MONROVIA-JAN 5-TNR- Following the disruption of the planned hearing by senate staffers on Thursday, the president pro-Tempore of the Liberian senate,  Albert Chie, said the hearing will go ahead on Friday.

Staffers of the senate stagged peaceful demonstration at the grounds of the Capital on Thursday in demand for their two-month extra sitting, owed them for the two Special Sessions requested by President George  Weah.

The confirmation hearing for the officials was based on the early retirement of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Joseph Nagbe, and Samora P. Z. Wolokolie, Deputy Minister for  Fiscal Affairs who was nominated by President Weah to replace Thomas  Doe Nah,  Commissioner General of the Liberia Revenue Authority-LRA, who died in India due to illness last month. Cllr. Dean, the current Justice Minister was nominated by President Weah to replace Justice Nagbe.

Due to the disruption, the confirmation hearing was set for Friday. Pro-Tempore of the Senate told reporters late Thursday at the grounds of the capital that they were in discussions with the staffers for a possible settlement. But he denied that the senate received any payment from the president as inducement for extra sitting to effect the confirmation.

